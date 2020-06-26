The organization defines initial quality as the number of problems reported in the first 90 days

A study by J.D Power revealed the results of his 2020 Initial Quality survey.

J.D. Power is a company in the United States of consumer data and intelligence, they conduct surveys on customer satisfaction, product quality and buyer behavior for the automotive, banking and payments, wealth and loans, telecommunications, insurance, health, travel and public services

This company was founded in 1968 by James David Power III and is based in Troy, Michigan.

For this 2020, J.D. Power redesigned the study to take more into account the technology, which apparently harmed premium brands. The organization defines baseline quality as the number of problems reported in the first 90 days of ownership per 100 vehicles, with problems spanning a broad sample of criteria, from fit and finish to infotainment.

Here are the 10 car brands that received the fewest complaints from new buyers in 2020.

10.- Hyundai

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 153 complaints received per 100 car

9.- Volkswagen

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 152 complaints received per 100 car

8.- GMC

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 151 complaints received per 100 car

7.- Buick

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 150 complaints received per 100 car

6.- Mitsubishi

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 148 complaints received per 100 car

5.- Genesis

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 142 complaints received per 100 car

3.- Ram

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 141 complaints received per 100 car

3.- Chevrolet

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 141 complaints received per 100 car

1.- Kia

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 136 complaints received per 100 car

1.- Dodge

Number of complaints in the first 90 days: 136 complaints received per 100 car

Dodge and Kia tied and both have first place. Ram and Chevrolet also tied for second place.

