Honor to whom honor is due! The queen of the Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, would have turned 49 this 2020, and although they took it away from us too young, we have a catalog of jewelery that despite the years (and many of us were not even born yet) still make us dance and sing when we are happy or heartbroken.

Born April 16, 1971 in Texas, United States, Selena Quintanilla not only managed to be one of the pioneering women in music, but also the singer managed to be one of the most influential people in the Latin music industry, opening the way to that market to other similar artists who sought to shine in the neighboring country.

Anyway, Selena’s songs stayed forever in our playlists and parties, and to celebrate her birthday Here we chose the 10 best songs that the “queen of cumbia” left us in life.

Like The Flower (1992)

The balance between bringing pain to the heart, being able to express it, and dancing anyway, came with this song that we have heard since it came out in 1992. And see Selena break it live, with an intro in which we appreciate how well she sang. A hymn of life, geez!

The Carcacha (1992)

Precisely Side B of “Como La Flor” was this song, which forever marked the sound of cumbia with iconic synthesizers that stayed for several decades. A song that many of us have danced at parties on more than one occasion.

The Boy from Apartment 512 (1994)

The story of frustration and unrequited love par excellence, and even confusion, has passed from generation to generation with the same success. Selena enjoyed the stage as much as she could, and was quite a star when interpreting “El Chico del Apartamento 512”, a song that ironically was released as a single the day before Selena was killed.

Techno-Cumbia (1994)

A pioneer of this musical genre, which is a variant of Mexican cumbia and techno-band, we would love to know what Selena would think of the development of cumbia to this day. And it is that with this song it is inevitable to wonder if Selena had collaborated with DJs or totally electronic projects today.

If Once (1994)

A hymn of heartbreak and one of Selena’s best vocal deliveries. This song, recorded for the album ‘Amor Prohibido’, was written by his brother A.B. Quintanilla III, and the success of it has been so much that several artists, from different musical genres, have covered it countless times.

Forbidden Love (1994)

The most famous song of the Queen of Tex-Mex focuses on going out with those who do not leave you, perhaps that is why at some point we all relate and grow fond of this song. The famous “who will say” was sent to hell by Selena, and boy did it hit. From there it no longer mattered that the people they loved were from different societies!

As I would like (1988)

In the totally ranchero foray, Selena also mastered that genre just as she began her musical career. And of course, if he had a spokesman and that sounds in “As I would like.” It is a little difficult for us to stop thinking about all the collaborations that Selena can have made through the years, and who would not have wanted to compose a song for Selena? Or better yet, interpret them with her.

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom (1994)

Perhaps we will never know the meaning of these four words, but we have repeated them at various parties, and that is that Selena’s music gets into your head and from there it never comes out, as proof is all the years we have spent in the absence from the singer of Mexican descent who continues to hold a very special place in our hearts.

No More Left (1994)

Quintanilla can take you from celebration to sadness right away, and this song is proof. Her voice shines at the level of the lyrics, in this song to the rhythm of the mariachi that I hope they never have to dedicate.

Dreaming of You (1995)

In this song –which was originally written for the group The Jets–, Selena was the one who captured that desire that many of us have had to think that we are in the mind of the person who brings us from a wing. A song that made many fall in love with the voice of Selena Quintanilla, and that made us shed many tears when we heard it in the singer’s movie.