There are a wide variety of teas that help us speed up metabolism and They are a push to maintain or lose weight. As we well know, one of the goals of women is to take care of their weight and for this we can resort to home remedies infallible that will help us with digestion.

Despite having a balanced diet and a good exercise routine, teas are a good option to prepare our body to process food, that’s why lExperts ask that tea be taken at night or in the morning on an empty stomach to give energy to our body and prepare our digestive system.

It is worth mentioning that one of the main properties of teas are their multiple healing properties, the cultivation of vitamins that they have and in some cases are a source of antioxidants that help us to maintain a well-groomed and beautiful skin. So here we recommend a list of teas for you to try from home.

Teas that help us speed up metabolism and lose weight

Green tea is the quintessential tea and one of the most effective for weight loss. In addition to having a large amount of antioxidants that help us for skin application as homemade masks. It also contains catechins that are antioxidants that help speed up the metabolism to lose body fat.

Black tea is rich in flavonoids that are a plant pigment with antioxidant properties, the experts associate it are compounds that help weight loss and fat. On the other hand, it is an excellent substitute for coffee and soft drinks because it is a natural energizer and by not consuming large amounts of sugar and caffeine, you can see faster results with this tea.

The main benefit of horsetail tea is that It is a natural diuretic, since it helps to release excess water from our body and stimulates metabolism. Having high levels of silicon can purify the body and expel metabolic wastes.

Rooibos tea is a blend of various herbs, some of these most popular herbal teas are chamomile, ginger, rose hip, and hibiscus. Mixing these herbs helps reduce stomach upset symptoms., in addition to being ingredients that help in diets for weight reduction.

