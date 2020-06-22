Sometimes working as a team can be difficult and cause problems among the members, either due to a clash of ideas or a leadership war. However, if you have considered associating with someone you know, it may be a good idea.

The ability to work as a team, to create a suitable and beneficial working environment for everyone, becomes a key piece for the company or brand. There is a reason why the saying « Two heads think better than one » became very popular.

Teamwork skills:

· Leadership is essential, because being a good leader is not about giving orders, it is about working as a team and taking each member into account for a unique purpose and forges good communication with them.

· Empathy and patience are two qualities but they go hand in hand so that you can develop as a good leader. Remember that anyone can make mistakes, however, learning from them and looking for motivation in them is difficult.

· The attitude you have about the circumstances is very important, it does not mean that you are always in good shape, but it is important that they know that you are a professional person capable of not relating personal problems to work problems and knowing how to act in each situation.

Tools to achieve a team organization:

· TickTick: Tasks & Calendar: allows you to organize all the tasks, divide them by areas and select which are the most important.

· Trello: is your ally when working as a team, as it will allow you to keep track and plan future projects.

· Wunderlist: it will allow you to organize your projects because in addition to taking notes, it allows you to upload photos, pdf files and even PowerPoint presentations.

· ANY.DO: is your ally to not forget any important date, from birthdays to work meetings. It is also excellent for managing themes and projects.

· Habotrpg: it is a little similar option, however it stands out from the others. This is a literal game, but to level up you must comply with all the notes and reminders that you have pending.

Before starting, we recommend dividing your times, analyze what is most important and that they dedicate a specific amount of time. Several of these applications will help your team keep track of this and take notes along the way.

