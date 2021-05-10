These are some of the side effects of stopping eating eggs, according to expert nutritionists

There is no discussion: Eggs are one of the most complete and nutritious staple foods out there. A few decades ago, many myths arose around its consumption due to its relationship with high cholesterol and therefore possible effects on cardiovascular health, fortunately science has been in charge of proving the opposite. The truth is that eggs are a food of immense versatility and are an indispensable product in countless American homes. In fact, there is quite impressive data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in which it is confirmed that residents of the United States: they eat an average of 286 eggs per year.

However, taking into account that today the most faithful recommendation is to follow a plant-based diet, it is a reality that more and more people are deciding restrict the consumption of animal products. If you are interested in starting a new style of vegan eating, it will surely be of great use for you to know about the side effects of eliminating the unbeatable eggs from your diet.

1. You will experience less satiety

It is true that by eliminating eggs from the diet you will save some calories, however it is also very likely that you feel much less satisfied after meals. It is well known that eggs are rich in protein, which promotes a feeling of fullness. Therefore: by eating less protein, you are more likely to experience more cravings, cravings to eat, and the feeling of hunger will increase.

2. Greater consumption of caloric foods

Eggs are a great ally in any diet focused on weight loss, in fact they are a food especially recommended for weight loss. They contain few calories compared to their high nutritional value, are rich in protein of high biological value and incredibly filling. So by eliminating them completely from the diet, it is quite possible to end up consuming more calories. There is a study in which it was found that people who give up eggs tend to eat breakfasts with more calories. Without eggs as an option, the alternatives tend to go to the more caloric and carbohydrate-rich foods as are cereals, bagels and muffins.

3. You may miss out on some essential nutrients

There is no doubt that eggs are one of the most complete foods that exist, their nutritional value is quite outstanding and therefore when eliminating them from the diet it is possible that we are missing the opportunity to obtain essential nutrients. It is worth mentioning that egg yolks contain most of the nutrients, such as vitamins A, D, E and K, as well as heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Possible loss of muscle mass

It is no secret, to lose weight without losing muscle mass, it is essential to consume protein. Therefore eliminating such an important source of proteins of high biological value as eggs in the diet, translates into lower energy levels and less effective workouts. What happens is that eggs contain leucine, an amino acid important for the synthesis of muscle mass, which tends to decrease naturally with age. In addition, eggs are ideal to increase physical performance if we exceed calories, their valuable proteins nourish the muscles and tissues.

5. It is very likely that you have no changes in cholesterol

There is another fairly common scenario by which people bet on avoiding the consumption of eggs: reducing high cholesterol levels. However, we have news, although eggs are naturally a source of cholesterol in the diet: leaving them will not lead to significant changes in cholesterol levels The reason? Only about 20% of cholesterol in the blood comes from what we eat; the other 80% is produced by the liver. This means that while lifestyle changes have some impact on cholesterol levels, our own genetics play the most important role.

