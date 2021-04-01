These are some of the professions associated with excessive alcohol consumption

Is a waiter more at risk of drinking alcohol without moderation than a dentist? Is a bricklayer more likely to be a regular drinker than a teacher? A new study, the results of which can be found in the journal BMC Public Health, analyzes whether there is any relationship between employment and excessive alcohol consumption.

The authors, two researchers from the University of Liverpool (United Kingdom), point out that they have found various associations between such excessive consumption and certain jobs in the country, although have not been able to determine causation.

By understanding which occupations are associated with binge drinking, we can better target resources and interventions

Andrew Thompson

“Excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of physical and mental harm, and by understanding which occupations are associated with excessive alcohol consumption we can better target resources and interventions,” he says. Andrew Thompson, a research associate at the Institute of Translational Medicine and author of the study.

To collect the data, the experts gathered a total of 100,817 participants aged between 40 and 69, through the UK Biobank. From 2006 to 2010, participants had to periodically declare the amount of alcohol they drank, expressed in standardized units. In the UK, a unit of alcohol is defined as 10 milliliters (8 grams) of pure alcohol. Also, they collected demographic data from each participant.

In gathering the information, they established two scales through which men and women could be exposed to a high risk of physical and mental harm. Excessive alcohol consumption was defined as more than 35 units per week for women and more than 50 for men. Almost a tenth of the participants (17,907) exceeded the standards and were classified as habitual drinkers.

Of the 353 professions considered in this study, 77 works showed an association with alcohol consumption and 51 had high levels of habitual drinkers. Those who most, owners of pubs and managers of premises, professionals of industrial cleaning processes and sports and leisure assistants. In contrast, the occupations with the lowest proportion of drinkers were clericals, physicists, geologists and meteorologists, doctors and school secretaries.

The data are complemented with others obtained previously, in which people who work routinely and directly with alcohol show the highest rates of mortality related to this substance

Andrew Thompson

“The data are complemented with others obtained from the 1890s, in which people who work routinely and directly with alcohol, such as bar staff, show the highest rates of mortality related to this substance. The same is observed at the opposite end of the range, where members of the clergy […] have consistently shown low rates of related mortality. These results show how the occupational environment, which may include specific social and religious beliefs, influences alcohol-related mortality, ”the study emphasizes.

Gender differences

Regarding gender differences, the women who occupied managerial positions or in real estate obtained the highest prevalences, followed by driving school teachers and waitresses. “In the case of women, the manager category showed the highest proportion of occupations with significant prevalences for excessive alcohol consumption. This could be related to work stress or with long hours of work ”, consider the experts in the study.

Prevalence of high alcohol consumption by professions in women

For their part, the men with the highest prevalences were the industrial cleaners, electricians specialized in vehicles, personnel of the hostelry, plasterers and workers in the waste and recycling sector.

“The differences observed for men and women in the associations between occupations and excessive alcohol consumption could indicate how work environments, along with gender and other complex factors, can influence relationships with drinking,” explains the author.

Prevalence of high alcohol consumption by professions in men

Although in both genders a high consumption of alcohol was detected among pub owners and owners of specialized shops, this trend was more pronounced among women. “One of the most consistent findings in our data was that occupations considered ‘specialty trade’ had a high percentage of heavy drinkers,” the report notes.

Although this study has not found causality in the occupation / alcohol consumption relationships, its authors believe that it can be useful for policy makers to know which sectors may have the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption.

“Interventions aimed at addressing alcohol consumption in occupations where excess is frequent could benefit both people and the economy generally by improving employee well-being and indirectly increasing productivity, ”concludes Thompson.

Reference:

Thompson A, Pirmohamed M. “Associations between occupation and heavy alcohol consumption in UK adults aged 40–69 years: a cross-sectional study using the UK Biobank”. BMC Public Health (2020)

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.