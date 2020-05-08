TikTok is the thin line that separates young centennials from the rest of the population and from Mrs. Erika Buenfil who lives a second wind through this platform and its millions of followers. We still don’t (confess) know how TikTok works, but the reality is that It is the social network of the moment and given the circumstances … it seems that it is going to stay a long time between us.

And we do not say it as something fatalistic. At the end, TikTok has given us good moments such as Esperancita, the Sitla song and the voice of the founder of the famous Pardera Bars, that community gym in the State of Mexico that motivates its members to exercise thinking about their “girls” or the ex.

But out of all those adventures and misadventures, The reality is that TikTok has become a platform that could target the music industry. And the first proof of this is that the videos that circulate there, have background songs that serve as choreography and that have gone viral.

In 2019, for example, Lil Nas X’s song “All Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus became a phenomenon. The song was already popular, but it was through TikTok that its reach grew disproportionately.

So, here we leave you a list of the Most popular TikTok songs you’ve probably heard until you got tired but don’t know the name or the artist who plays it. Here we leave them:

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé

Jawsh 685’s “Laxed (Siren Beat)”

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

“Astronomy” – Vicetone with Tony Igy

Pitbull Terrier by Die Antwoord

“Chiquetere”

“Lalala” – Y2K, bbno $

Boss Bitch by Doja Cat

Sales chinese new year

Auntie Hammy’s “Pew Pew Pew”

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart”

Pop Smoke’s “Dior”

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”

“No Face No Case” – Vinny West

Deep End Freestyle by Sleepy Hallow

