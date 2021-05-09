These are some of the mansions that Melinda and Bill Gates shared

After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced their divorce. These are some of the properties that will be distributed.

In Indian Wells, California they have this mansion bought in 1999 for 12 and a half million dollars. The house has 13,573 square feet, 9 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms; as well as its own golf course.

Another property to divide in the absence of a prenuptial agreement is this one they have in Del Mar, California. The residence is 5,800 square feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Another site on the list is their Horse Equestrian Center in Santa Fe.

They also have a mansion in Del Mar Country Club for which they paid 5.1 million dollars in the late 1990s.

This condo in a private space of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana that also belongs to them. For him they paid more than 5 million dollars.

This is what the facade of the property looks like, with a pool in the foreground.

Similarly, they have different properties in Wellington, Florida, where they bought five properties whose accumulated amount is close to 46 million dollars. Together, these acquisitions made them owners of more than 25 acres in Mallet Hill.

This is the aerial view of their ranch in Cody, Wyoming built by Buffalo Bill Cody, for which they paid $ 9 million in 2009.

This is another of their investments located in Medina, within the state of Washington.