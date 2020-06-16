The millennial generation is more related to new technologies and although they knew the analog world, they give great importance to these changes. Most of them, like the generation that follows, generation Z (new consumers), have a greater relationship with online commerce.

It is just because of this that many marketing specialists point out that it is this generation that you should focus on, as they are the most important group. The most connected and representing more than 25 percent of the market.

It ensures that they are willing to pay more for a better experience. So the promise you make to them is important.

Characteristics of this generation:

Millennials are those young people belonging to the “Y” generation, who were born between 1981 and 1996. The youngest of this are already between 22 and 24 years old, finishing university or recently graduated and the oldest are already among the 36 and 39 years.

This generation is characterized by being related to new technologies, although they knew the analog world, they have a greater relationship with online commerce.

The survey « The Global Shapers Surver 2017 » summarizes millennials as decision-makers, seeking to grow in the workplace and get involved with the company. It ensures that 87 percent of young Mexicans of this generation are willing to work outside the country, mainly in the U.S., Spain, or Canada.

Winning Mexican Millennials:

· Hanna Jaff Bosdet is a psychologist and activist on issues of freedom of expression, culture and gender equality. At 32 years old, she has lectured and is the creator of the Jaff Foundation for Education, which currently has 19 sites throughout the Republic of Mexico.

· Andrés de la O Jiménez, at 29 years old, is the founder of Hotstreet, an application that allows SMEs to generate low-cost market research automatically.

· Isaac Hernández is a Ballet dancer at the English National Ballet, at 29 he is also the winner of multiple gold medals for his participation in more than 15 international competitions. He even received the award for Best Dancer in the World, the Benois de la Danse by the Moscow International Dance Association.

· Eva Hernández is a biochemical engineer, at 29 she is the creator of the V, Confident indicator strips to detect the most frequent vaginal diseases. She is considered one of the young heart attack innovators by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

· Finally, we talk to you about Diego Solórzano, co-founder of Carrot, a sustainable car rental service for individuals.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299