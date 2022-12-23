​These are some ideas to brighten up your summer home with a clean and fresh look.

Everybody goes out and renovates something when spring arrives. While most people are focused on their gardens and landscapes, others see the need to renovate something inside.

It’s the ideal time to renovate your home during the hot season. You might feel distracted by the heat and want to go out but your home needs just as much care.

Every year is the same – people are after lighter and brighter things. You can make your house look larger by adding more light. The trends seem to remain the same every year.

It doesn’t mean that you have to knock down walls in order to gain more space. Here are some alternatives. A few useful tips and tricks You can make your living space larger without spending a lot of money.

Opt for lighter colors

For summer, brightening your home with light colors is a must. While black doors may have looked great when your home was designed in a contemporary style, they are not the best choice for summer. white doors These are as extravagant.

The beauty of these doors is that you can use them in any type of décor – they are great for vintage homes, as well as ultra-modern homes.

White – or at least light colors – will make your environment look bigger because they reflect light. Contrarily, darker colors absorb the light.

If white is your thing, you will notice a plethora of different nuances – avoid brilliant white because it adds a cool shade to your space. Warm effects are what you should be looking for.

Add a little shininess to your products.

Are you not a fan of glossy finishes? There is not much to worry about – your home does not have to look like an ice palace from fairy tales. A little gloss will bring out the space’s brightness.

You can make your kitchen and bathroom glossy. Some units may benefit from a little shine, as it will reflect light and create a larger space.

A light shade will give you more room in your kitchen. You need some consistency too – stick to the same nuances for both walls and other surfaces.

Classic white and cream are not necessary. Any pale color can be used. You can also use gray, or pale green, as an example.

When it comes to other rooms, changes can be insignificant – for example, you could do with some shiny accessories.

Nature wins every time

Your home will feel bigger when it is surrounded by nature. It is not necessarily about the color – after all, plants are not really light in color. It is also about perception of nature.

You can use greenery both inside and out. Although a handful of indoor plants are great, you should also be focusing on the outside. Take care of your plants and trees, and ensure your garden looks good.

Get rid of any weeds around windows and doors. You will make the space look cluttered.

The glass will never fail to impress

The way you wish to do things will determine the outcome. It is possible to do small projects on a tight budget. However, you could also spend money and give your house a makeover.

You can save money if your budget allows. Best way to get more brightness It is important to have larger windows and doors. Larger windows allow for more light to enter.

Sometimes, it is all about changing the frame design – if frames and other parts take too much space, lighter units will do the trick.

Again, choose white for your doors. Glass doors are a good choice for inside doors. You can also opt for frosty designs for privacy.

On the same note, you can get rid of classic doors for the back garden and invest in some large glass doors – whether you like French doors or bifold doors.

What about artificial lighting?

Although the ultimate goal is to bring as much natural lighting into your home as you can, artificial light might be beneficial to improve your overall enjoyment.

Artificial light can be used to increase the brightness. Although small accents will not overpower the natural sunlight, they can be helpful.

Focus on the areas that don’t get much sunlight. Corners, for example, are frequently overlooked. It is also more difficult to let too much light into corridors.

Although classic switches can be used, decorators prefer dimmer switches. As natural light intensity increases or decreases, you can adjust the light level.

LED bulbs in commerce these days will normally give you three options – daylight, warm white, and cool white.

Buy accessories and light furniture

Just as important are furniture and other accessories. Get rid of dark furniture – sometimes, you might be able to cover it, such as a sofa. Find a suitable cover – it is much cheaper than replacing it.

You may need to rearrange things a bit too – if large furniture blocks windows or doors, move it. Pay attention to accessories too – blinds and curtains can make the difference.

They can block natural light if they’re too dark or heavy. They absorb light.

There are some other tricks and tips that can help, in addition to these.

Pillows and throws can be thrown away

You can add a little driftwood to the mix.

Bring in some summer colors – such as flowers

Each room can be decorated with organic materials

A mirror can be hung.

There are many different ways to brighten your home for summer.

Most of them have something to do with the colors and space – more windows, more glass, more bright colors, and you should be alright.

Extra cleanliness and brightness are not always about making things better. It’s all about perception and colors.