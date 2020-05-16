Our ideal models to accompany your gaming sessions without ruining your pocket.

Although headphones have become the favorite sound medium for gamers, many of us still use a good pair of speakers to liven up our gaming sessions and rest our ears. It has been more than a year since our last recommendation guide on this matter and we believe that it is time to renew it; although with a little twist: let’s look for the models with a more reasonable price. Today we want to show you our favorite speakers to play as little as possible.

Speakers vs. Headphones What do they have to offer?

Although we have opened this text announcing the headphones as the favorite sound medium of the players, that statement has several nuances. There are still many players who stay with the default speakers of their monitors, televisions and the like. Those who opt for a slight investment in audio tend to opt for headphones in front of speakers, a statement that takes into account factors such as its immersion capacity, or the inclusion of accessories of interest to the gaming population, such as microphones.

Given this scenario, we can ask ourselves what their alternative, the speakers, have to offer us. We list its benefits as follows, bearing in mind that it is a peripheral, in many cases, complementary:

Greater versatilitythan headphones. They can be used freely in more situations, do their job well in more settings, and are useful when accompanied by a local game session.Offer better sound for less. Although the whole dilemma of the best sound is diluted as we enter the territory of Hi-Fi, among more earthly prices they usually offer a better cost-sound ratio than headphones.True surround sound. One of the greatest strengths of speaker systems is that they can deliver true ambient sound in settings above the usual 2.0. In most headsets this is accomplished through virtualization, or the presence of multiple transducers; they usually faint in front of a good set of speakers in this matter.

Choosing the right configuration

Taking advantage of the mention of surround sound, one of the most crucial decisions we must make when we come up with a set of speakers, whether for our desk or gaming area, is what configuration we are going to mount. From mono to surround audio there is a whole world, as well as a multitude of different settings. They are generally distinguished according to the number of channels; The ones we recommend the most when playing are the following:

Two-channel configuration (2.0). Commonly called stereo, they are the most common for their size, convenience, and capacity. Most of the content we listen to in digital entertainment is prepared to work on these types of channels.Two-channel configuration + subwoofer (2.1). When an additional track for low frequencies is added to a two-channel configuration, we usually speak of a 2.1 configuration. They are the most popular along with the two-channel configurations for the same reasons as the latter, although their size and price is usually higher.Five channel + subwoofer configurations (5.1). It is from this type of configuration when we start talking about surround audio. They are less common in desks and play areas, but can easily cover a small room, and some titles may benefit from their qualities.

Multiple channel configurations scale up to 9.1 channels with stunning ease; But, to play, we could rarely recommend configurations above 2.1 channels for most occasions, especially if we want to maintain a low spending profile, with the only exception of 5.1 configurations in habitats of an acceptable size.

As we have advanced, one of the great advantages of speakers compared to other audio solutions is that for little money we can have the most acceptable sound; We want to encapsulate this idea in the first part of this guide of recommendations, in which we will treat our favorite models below thirty euros, without a particular order of preference:

Mars Gaming MS1

Mars Gaming is a well-known company for affordable peripherals and accessories, so it was to be hoped that they would have an audio solution that would fit that description. The MS1 are by no means a high definition team; But they defend well and easily outperform most of the built-in speakers we usually find in low-priced monitors and televisions. In addition, they require little power to operate, so they can be powered through a USB connection on our computer.

Creative Labs Pebble V2

They have already appeared in other previous guides and they repeat their appearance in this one for the same reasons as in the previous ones. The Pebbles meet, in our eyes and ears, the triple B of those looking for a cheap, but functional solution. As in the previous model in this list, its biggest drawback is its lack of sharpness and strength in the basses, but they present a relatively clean sound for its power, about 5W per monitor, which we believe to be sufficient for the average user.

Logitech Z200

The Logitech Z200 are excellent speakers for the price at which we usually see them currently, around 30 euros. Their greater size and power give them considerably more presence than the two previous members of this list without raising the price too much and I know that they represent a significant leap with respect to what we usually find by default in monitors and screens. Like everything at this price, they are far from what higher-end monitors could always offer outside the Hi-Fi world, but we do not believe that this is a problem for those looking for an effective and affordable 2.0 solution.

Wortex Big Bass 95

Among our low-cost options, the Big Bass 95 are the ones that have the most power, around 20W, which gives this speaker do a fairly noticeable strength if we consider its cost and size. This extra helps them to better define their bass, a gesture of thanks considering the presence of these sounds in video games; which makes this model one of the most interesting options in its price range.

Doubling our original limit, up to 60 euros, we can find 2.1 configurations with ease, as well as better speakers in stereo configurations. Of all these options, and in no particular order, these are our favorite options:

Woxter Big Bass 260 S

That jump in budget allows us to acquire the older brother of the immediately previous recommendation on our list. The stereo monitors of the Big Bass 260 are practically the same as those found in the Big Bass 95. Here the protagonist is the subwoofer of this model, of a good size and with a good low frequency range around 45 – 130 Hz. which will further reinforce this facet of the sound of our favorite games.

Elegiant SR400

Elegiant’s proposal is curious: two stereo monitors that can be joined to mount an improvised sound bar, thanks to a USB power supply and its bluetooth connection. However, the result after this proposal is satisfactory to us. Both monitors have a power of 10W and an acceptable frequency range for what we are paying, for what we believe will satisfy the needs of the average player, while their extras and finishes round off the proposal of this set.

Woxter DL 410

Woxter appears again on our list; this time, with a couple of very interesting monitors in a 2.0 configuration. The DL 410s have a good size and a very successful wooden construction that gives space to powerful drivers, with a peak of 150W, which help us forget about the absence of a separate subwoofer. Despite this size, they are still desktop speakers, and as such are heavy to focus on directly. It is in this scenario in which this ensemble will give more of itself.

NGS Cosmos 2.1

Perhaps the most humble of all this section of recommendations, the NGS Cosmos are a set of speakers with a 2.1 configuration and a very attractive price for their qualities. The subwoofer’s peak power is not very high, but its side monitors emit a very sharp and clear sound, especially for this price range. Maybe in games we lack some punch, but it is still a good set for a very low price.

Our favorite models under 100 euros

Taking a small leap, and approaching the self-imposed limit of 100 euros, we access some of the most interesting models in terms of desktop speakers. Any of these models will perform well compared to commercial alternatives and they will do a good job with the sound of our games. These are these models, again, in no particular order:

Logitech Z533

The Logitech Z533’s greatest asset is its versatility. They are a good set of speakers, with a relatively powerful subwoofer and overall clear sound with a good bass presence; This makes them have a sound that matches very well with what we usually see in our video games. In addition, it has interesting incentives, such as its compatibility with the Logitech bluetooth receiver, or the ability to feed more devices through it.

Creative Labs T40

Despite their sheer size, the Creative Labs T40s still manage to properly output bass; although where they shine most is in the middle ranges, where they have surprising strength. The sound is clear as a whole and, due to its characteristics, favors what we usually find in our video games. Plus, they have good construction to be plastic and some cool additions.

Bose Companion 2 Series III

The Bose Companion 2 was one of our favorite monitors during the making of our previous buying guide; but their price could be a very negative factor when purchasing them. Currently they are at a much lower price, but they still have their crystal clear sound and wide frequency range, so they are again one of our recommendations.

Edifier Studio R1280T

Firm construction on wood, oversized drivers and a very wide frequency range are the R1280T’s three main assets; as well as our main reason to recommend this set of 2.0 monitors. Thanks to this size, the Edifier monitors manage to maintain a high presence in all ranges, while offering us a very clear sound. As with the Woxter DL 410; They will shine brighter if we distribute them as a traditional desktop 2.0, as they continue to be directed towards that goal.

