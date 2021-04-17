These are Messi’s boots valued at up to $ 100,000



The auction will be held between April 19 and 30 by Christie’s.

Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP / Getty Images

Lionel Messi decided to donate a pair of boots Nemeziz 19.1, which will be auctioned for a charitable purpose. What makes this shoe special is that it broke a Pele brand with them.

On December 22, 2020, Messi certified Barcelona’s 0-3 win against Real Valladolid. The goal scored by the Argentine is recorded as the number 644 of his career, a mark that allowed him to surpass Pelé’s record at Santos.

That afternoon, Lionel Messi wore a pair of Nemeziz 19.1 ankle boots. At the end of the game, the Argentine donated the shoes to the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC), to be auctioned by Christie’s April 19-30, 2021. The money raised will go to the Art and Health project at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

“Reaching the record of scoring 644 goals for the same club made me very happy, but I think it is even more important to be able to help all the sick children who are struggling to try to heal. We hope that this auction will serve to give greater visibility to this extraordinary initiative. I would like to thank everyone for their support of this cause that is so important to me, ”said the Argentine footballer.

It is estimated that the footballer’s footwear is valued from $ 70,000 to $ 100,000 approximately.

The capital of FC Barcelona comes from being a participant in another charitable act. Messi gave away three autographed shirts as a token of appreciation to the Chinese pharmaceutical company, Sinovac Bioyech. The company donated 50,000 doses of Baconiana against Covid-19, to Conmebol.