these are makeup trends we won’t be seeing again for a long time

In recent years, makeup trends have followed the same line: very ornate and full glam looks for any event Social. Naturalness was conspicuous by its absence, but for this new decade it seems that the tables are beginning to turn.

Since last year we are experiencing a revolution in the world of makeup, leaving behind techniques and styles with whom we did not think we were going to tire.

Instagram-style eyebrows

Instagram dominated all makeup trends since mid-2010, being one of the first ones wide, squared and very bushy eyebrows. These were characterized by being very unnatural and many accused them of looking like they were made with a marker.

Now we seek more natural eyebrows, changing the ointment for fixing gels to achieve a laminate effect and eyebrow markers to draw the missing hairs and cover the bald spots.

Matte base ‘full cover’

A few years ago, what we asked most of a makeup base was a coverage that cover all our sins with a matte finish without any shine. Although this effect looked very good on camera as it covered any pores and gave porcelain skin, in person it did not look so good there was something artificial.

Continuing with the maxim of naturalness, now BB Creams, CC Creams or colored veils are our main allies to achieve a juicy skin with lots of light and that reveals its natural beauty.

The movement instagram antifilters It has helped us to embrace the real texture of the skin and to opt for these products that unify the tone but reveal freckles or moles.

Apply the concealer in the shape of an inverted triangle

Other trends that became a must in makeup was applying the concealer by tracing a inverted triangle that reached down to the cheekbone to illuminate the area. This was accompanied by putting points of light on the forehead, nose, upper lip and chin.

On the other hand, now with Bella Hadid as the main beauty reference, a lifting effect, so the concealer is only applied on the corner of the eye cup and diagonally from the outside of the eye to the temple.

‘Baking’

With all the amount of makeup that we put on our face, as we have already seen, to soften the area, seal it and provide an extra light, powders were applied as if there was no tomorrow and they were removed with a brush stroke after 5 minutes.

Currently, to continue maintaining the naturalness and shine, only apply where needed to seal makeup and in very little quantity so that it is not heavy either.

Cheeks with ‘contouring’ and a lot of illuminator

This was one of the Kardashian’s biggest contributions to the makeup world. Taken out of the drag world, contouring sculpted our faces to highlight cheekbones, refine our noses and hide our complexes. This was accompanied by a large amount of very bright highlighter to highlight the upper parts of our face and make it more angular. Although the photo looked very good, in person it was very noticeable and depended a lot on the angle to achieve the desired effect.

Now we have changed the outline by a little tan, we prefer the illuminator liquid and natural, that it seems that the light comes out of our own skin and now rouge is the main protagonist of our cheeks.

Very elaborate eye makeup

If you were not an expert in makeup, in the end you ended up practicing it to be able to get out of each with a good cut create and not look like a clown. Our eyelids were filled with very contrasting and metallic shadows.

Now we want more minimalist looks, achieved thanks to the trend of foxy eyes and outlined colored graphics, playing with seventies prints and 60s trends.

Matte lipsticks

The fever for matte lipsticks lasted a decade. The velvety finish with deep colors was the top trend, which was accompanied by a lot of lip liner on top of these to make them appear much thicker.

For the new 20’s, juicy and natural lips are the ones we look for the most to hydrate the dry years that matte lipsticks gave us. For this, the gloss they are our favorites.