Last April we knew the TCL 10L first hand, a fairly cheap option with good tricks at the hardware level such as 6 GB of RAM, four rear cameras or a small hole in the screen to take better advantage of the upper frame.
The company has just announced the arrival of the TCL 10L in Spain. The mobile is below 249 euros and can be purchased from our country in its basic version with 6 GB of RAM on board.
Price and availability of the TCL 10L
The TCL 10L is now available for purchase in Spain. The terminal starts from a competitive price of 249 euros and can be purchased in a two-color fan: Arctic White & Mariana Blue.
The version that we can buy of this ends has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory expandable through microSD cards of up to 256 GB
The version available in our for our country It is the 6 GB of RAM memory accompanied by 64 GB of internal memory expandable with microSD cards up to 256 GB. We did not find configurations above or below these memories.
Four cameras and Qualcomm on board
The TCL 10L is a mid-range mobile phone with a 6.53-inch screen diagonal. It has Full HD + technology and IPS technology, all in a 19.5: 9 format. The screen also has 2.5D glass and oleophobic coating to avoid fingerprints.
Qualcomm processor, quad camera and 4,000mAh battery: these are the main strengths of the Alcatel 10L
Inside we find the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, eMMC in this case. Could not miss the quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel depth and macro sensors.
The terminal’s battery is 4000mAh and promises to reach 100% charge in just under two hours. As extras it has Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphone, rear fingerprint reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.
TCL 10L datasheet
TCL 10L
SCREEN
6.53 inch LCD
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
GPU
Adreno 610
RAM
6 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
64GB + microSD up to 256GB
REAR CAMERA
48 MP, f / 1.8, 79º amplitude, 0.8 μm pixel size
8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2, 118º width, 1.12 μm pixel size
2 MP macro, f / 2.4, amplitude 79º, pixel size 1.65 μm
2 MP depth, f / 2.4, width 86.6º, pixel size 1.65 μm
FRONT CAMERA
16 MP, f / 2.2, width 75.3º, pixel size 1.0 μm
DRUMS
4,000 mAh
SOFTWARE
Android 10
TCL UI custom layer
CONNECTIVITY
4G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0
OTHERS
Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
162.2 X 75.6 X 8.4 mm
180 g
PRICE
249 euros
Share
The TCL 10L can now be purchased in Spain: these are its price and availability