Last April we knew the TCL 10L first hand, a fairly cheap option with good tricks at the hardware level such as 6 GB of RAM, four rear cameras or a small hole in the screen to take better advantage of the upper frame.

The company has just announced the arrival of the TCL 10L in Spain. The mobile is below 249 euros and can be purchased from our country in its basic version with 6 GB of RAM on board.

Price and availability of the TCL 10L

The TCL 10L is now available for purchase in Spain. The terminal starts from a competitive price of 249 euros and can be purchased in a two-color fan: Arctic White & Mariana Blue.

The version that we can buy of this ends has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory expandable through microSD cards of up to 256 GB

Four cameras and Qualcomm on board

The TCL 10L is a mid-range mobile phone with a 6.53-inch screen diagonal. It has Full HD + technology and IPS technology, all in a 19.5: 9 format. The screen also has 2.5D glass and oleophobic coating to avoid fingerprints.

Qualcomm processor, quad camera and 4,000mAh battery: these are the main strengths of the Alcatel 10L

Inside we find the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, eMMC in this case. Could not miss the quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The terminal’s battery is 4000mAh and promises to reach 100% charge in just under two hours. As extras it has Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphone, rear fingerprint reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL 10L datasheet

TCL 10L

SCREEN

6.53 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

GPU

Adreno 610

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

64GB + microSD up to 256GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP, f / 1.8, 79º amplitude, 0.8 μm pixel size

8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2, 118º width, 1.12 μm pixel size

2 MP macro, f / 2.4, amplitude 79º, pixel size 1.65 μm

2 MP depth, f / 2.4, width 86.6º, pixel size 1.65 μm

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP, f / 2.2, width 75.3º, pixel size 1.0 μm

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

SOFTWARE

Android 10

TCL UI custom layer

CONNECTIVITY

4G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.2 X 75.6 X 8.4 mm

180 g

PRICE

249 euros

