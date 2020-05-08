Honor just announced in Spain the price and availability of three devices that were already presented a few months ago. It is the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Magic Earbuds, its in-ear headphones, which are accompanied by the Honor 9X Pro, one of the best mid-range phones from the Chinese company.

So let’s tell you what is the price and availability of the two gadgets, both the watch and the headphones, since they arrive in our country with a fairly limited offer at a very attractive price.

Headphones from 79 euros and watch from 129, available on May 12

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is one of our favorite smartwatches since it is basically a version of the Huawei Watch GT2 with a slightly more youthful design. The price at which it arrives in Spain is quite groundbreaking, since it lands starting at 129 euros, both in the 42mm and 46mm versions.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 will start at 129 as the initial offer price. Later it will remain below 200 euros permanently

The 46 mm Honor Magic Watch 2 will cost 179.9 euros, although from May 12 to 19 it will be available for 129.9 euros. The Honor Magic Watch 2 of 42 mm for its part, will cost 169.9 euros in black and 199.9 euros in gold. Regarding the promotion, its prices offered are 129.9 euros and 149.9 euros depending on color. We are waiting for Honor to confirm that the prices are correct, as there are some discrepancies on the website.

This watch features an AMOLED display, two-week battery life Kirin A1’s own processor and various sport modes, in addition to a heart rate sensor, sleep, stress and even Dual GPS.

Regarding the Honor Magic Earbuds will start from 79.9 euros on offer, rising to 99.9 after the end of it. These headphones feature ambient noise cancellation, fast pairing technology, a 10-millimeter driver, and a battery life of up to three hours without interruption with active noise cancellation.

Both products will be available from May 12. Regarding the offers, both products will be at a reduced price from that day until May 19. From that date, they will return to normal prices.

