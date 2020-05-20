In September 2019 Huawei introduced the Huawei FreeBuds 3 and, a few months later, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i arrived. It is a proposal that has some improvements at the design level, they introduce in-ear format with pads to isolate the sound in a more optimal way and they bet on a fairly low price compared to direct competition.

These Huawei FreeBuds 3i have just arrived in Spain, so we will tell you what are their price and availability, since you can get them through the official Huawei store at a fairly low price.

Available from May 21 for 99 euros

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones will be on sale from next May 21 (this Thursday) at a price of 99 euros through the official Huawei page. At the level of colors they will be available in two options: black and white.

Up to 14 hours of autonomy and gesture control

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i have three main assets: gesture control, autonomy and active noise cancellation. These headphones have pads that isolate the sound from the outside, to which is added active noise cancellation that promises to reduce up to 24 decibels by means of an internal microphone.

Similarly, note that they have a total of three microphones to improve the quality of calls, a range of 3.5h of playback per charge, 14.5h total with the case and fast charge. They also boast touch controls to manage everything related to sound reproduction from the headphones themselves. Also relevant to comment that they have a dynamic 10nm driver.

In short, a proposal that focuses mainly on value for money and that aims to conquer a good number of users with a fairly low price.

More information | Huawei

