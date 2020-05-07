Qualcomm is working on the Snapdragon 875 SoC, a chip that, according to the latest information, will become the most powerful that the San Diego giant has launched so far, and will come manufactured in the 5nm process.

As most of our readers will already know, the jump from the manufacturing process in 7 nm to manufacturing process at 5 nm It is an important advance, since it allows to reduce the size of the transistors, increase their density, improve performance and reduce consumption significantly. Keep in mind that the lower the energy consumption, the less heat generated.

The Snapdragon 875 will have, like all SoC, several important parts that we must be clear about. The first is also the best known, the CPU. According to the source of the news, the Snapdragon 875 will have a high-performance and high-efficiency block-divided high-performance processor (big.LITTLE structure). The total core count has not transpired, but we do not expect it to mount more than eight. Its architecture is the new Kryo 685.

As for the image and graphics processing this chip will be equipped with a Adreno 660 GPU, a VPU (video processor) Adreno 665 and a screen processor Adreno 1095.

The Snapdragon 875 will feature an integrated Snapdragon X60 modem

It has been one of the most important and interesting news that this leak has left us. One of the most important problems that the Snapdragon 865 presents is that it does not include a 5G modem, which forces the greats of the sector who want to use it on their smartphones to buy a Snapdragon X55 modem separately, something that considerably increases the costs.

Well, with the Snapdragon 875 that problem will go down in history, since Qualcomm has theoretically integrated a Snapdragon X60 modem with 5G connectivity. The rest of the specifications of this chip are completed with quad-channel LPDDR5 memory support, Spectra 580 image signal processor, Hexagon digital image processor with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, and sound system with WCD9380 and WCD9385 codecs.

If everything goes as planned the presentation of the Snapdragon 875 should occur later this year, although the first smartphone equipped with said SoC will not reach the market until the first quarter of 2021. If Samsung maintains its current strategy, Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30) should be one of the first to use it.