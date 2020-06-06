During the last years, many of our cities have been filled with all kinds of electric vehicles. Bicycles, segways, scooters, mobility is changing and there is a Chinese manufacturer that is playing a fundamental role. Of course, it is Xiaomi.

The Asian firm has launched several electric vehicles on the market, but its Mi Scooters are the most popular. These are all the electric scooters that Xiaomi sells. We tell you all its characteristics and differences.

The best Xiaomi scooters

Xiaomi Mijia M365

The Xiaomi scooter is made of an aluminum alloy and comes with a simple design that you can find in black and white. Its weight is around 12 kilos and you can easily fold it, you can store it in any corner. It is capable of reaching 25 km / h, if you activate the battery saving mode it will stay at 18 km / h.

This Mijia Scooter comes with a battery that promises up to 30 kilometers of autonomy. A total of 4 LED lights will show the remaining battery level at all times. To fully charge it you will have to wait between 6 and 8 hours.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Like the M365, this Mi Electric Scooter 1S will be around 30 kilometers of autonomy with a single charge, also with a maximum speed of 25 km / h. Its characteristics are very similar, we find a single important difference.

Now we find a screen It will show the battery level, but also other important information such as the speed at which we move and the performance mode. Too you can control the headlights and other features like ABS.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro

In this case we are talking about the “Pro” version, a scooter that maintains the maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour, but that increases their autonomy up to 45 kilometers. Of course, it’s still foldable and weighing just over 14kg.

Again, we find IP54 certification, a charging time close to 8 hours and one maximum load of 100 kg. Thanks to the AliExpress link that we leave you, you have the opportunity to buy it with a 33% discount.

Alternatives, also from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Ninebot S

It is another of the devices of the Chinese firm designed for mobility in the city. It comes with a white design, rear LEDs for everyone to see and headlights with 5 meters of range. You can achieve a maximum speed of 16 km / h and climb a slope of up to 15 degrees. On the other hand, its battery promises to hold for 22 kilometers.

It is not difficult to control, it has a self-balancing system that will help you get on without problems. The Xiaomi Ninebot S also arrives with IP54 certification, it will be protected against water and dust. By the way, it will support a weight of up to 100 kg and a height of 200 cm.

Xiaomi Ninebot S Plus

The Xiaomi segway plus version also incorporates a self-balancing system. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner, this technology will help you so you learn to handle it in no time. We are talking about a faster device, can accelerate up to 20 km / h.

Also, it comes with a curious monitoring system so you don’t have to carry him down the street. If you are not riding, activate it and the Ninebot S Plus will follow you autonomously wherever you go.

