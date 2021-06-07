These are Europe’s favorite electric and plug-in hybrid cars

Enlarge

ACD June 7, 2021

These are the best-selling electric and plug-in hybrid cars in Europe. Ford Kuga PHEV and Tesla Model 3 dominate registrations.

European drivers, as the license plates show, more and more opt for electrified models, either pure electric or the so-called PHEV or plug-in hybrids.

Precisely, this category has seen its registrations in Europe grow significantly last April. In fact, sales of plug-in electric cars in the Old Continent multiplied by approximately five compared to a very weak April 2020, affected by the closures caused by the pandemic.

More than 14% of sales correspond to electrified cars

Thanks to this increase, plug-in hybrid models have accounted for almost 8 percent of the market, compared to 7.1 percent for fully electric cars. In the accumulated of the year, the data is even better for the PHEV that have made with 8.3 percent of the market compared to 6.7 percent of the pure electric.

You may be interested: When is a hybrid car, a PHEV or an electric one suitable?

But, What are the plug-in hybrid models that European drivers like the most? During the month of April, the first place was taken by the Ford Kuga PHEV, which has registered 4,300 units, closely followed by the Volvo XC40 PHEV (4,118 units) and the Peugeot 3008 PHEV (3,616 units). After them, we find the Mercedes GLC 300e / de (3,484), the Mercedes A250e (3,161).

In the accumulated of the year, the tables turn and the best-selling PHEV is the Volvo XC40 PHEV, with the BMW 3 Series PHEV in second position and the aforementioned Ford Kuga PHEV. Peugeot 3008 PHEV and Mercedes GLC 300e / de complete the first five places.

MOVES III: these are the 5 cheapest electric vehicles on the market

As for pure electrics, The Volkswagen ID.4 (7,565 units) and ID.3 (5,941) dominate the ranking in April, followed by Renault Zoe (4,083), Peugeot 208 EV (3,597) and Hyundai Kona EV (3,525).

So far this year, the 100 × 100 electric car that tops the registrations is the Tesla Model 3, which is accompanied in the top positions by the Volkswagen ID.3, the Renault Zoe, the Hyundai Kona EV and the Peugeot 208 EV.