Today I am going to tell you the reasons why, personally, I would buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro if I was looking for a mid-range terminal, one of the latest presentations from Xiaomi that, as every year happens to us with this family of terminals, promises a lot, and at a very contained price.

It is a terminal that, on paper, is the most competent in the mid-range due to its price, but the truth is that right now competition in the mid-range is fierce, And this Redmi Note 9 Pro has competition. If you are evaluating your purchase, you should know that these are its strengths.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, technical sheet

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole

Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 64 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 119 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

5.020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MIMO, Z-Axis linear motor, water repellent body, IR sensor

The strengths of the Redmi Note 9 Pro

A very good processor

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has all the ballots to become the best mobile for 200 euros, and much of the blame lies with its processor, since this device mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a mid-range processor, but which has very good performance. I had the opportunity to test its operation in combination with MIUI 11 when I tried the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and the truth is that you can not put any but, it is one of the best processors in the mid-range.

At the performance level, It is a terminal superior to its competitors with the Snapdragon 660, or the usual mid-range MediaTek, and it will allow you to run all kinds of games and applications. The performance is not that of a high-end Qualcomm, but it comes quite close, so if power is one of your concerns, you can rest easy with this device.

In addition, this processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, which, together with this processor, automatically implies that it will be longer-lived than its predecessor with the Snapdragon 660 and 3 or 4 GB of RAM. In two years, this Redmi Note 9 Pro will continue to be a competent terminal.

A battery that aims very high

One of the characteristic features of this family of terminals, historically, is that they have a fairly large battery, which ensures that users have good autonomy that, at least, can last a whole day of work.

This terminal has a 5,020 mAh battery, which, considering that its screen is 6.67 inches, should not have any problem when it comes to powering the device for just over a day. In addition, by having compatibility with fast charging at 30W, with a charging time, the device will offer hours of autonomy

As always, the battery life will depend to some extent on how we use the device, but, still, it would normally be more than enough battery to last a whole day without having to go through the charger.

A good main camera and interesting additions

This year, Xiaomi has maintained its commitment to this terminal in terms of the camera, and has granted it a 64-megapixel main sensor signed by Samsung, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. And the truth is that this camera looks great.

Beyond this, the terminal has some interesting additions, such as the presence of NFC connectivity, that will allow you to install Google Pay and pay with your smartphone in a good number of shops, in addition to easily linking your mobile with a Bluetooth device.

In addition, the terminal includes fingerprint reader on the side, and infrared sensor so you can control your devices as if this terminal were a remote.

