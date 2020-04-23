The catalog of Xiaomi It is one of the most extensive of the Android panorama. The presentations of the Chinese firm happen every few months and we can find a variety of different terminals, with very different specifications. However, there are not many who enjoy one of the features that we like the most, wireless charging.

What Chinese firm’s mobile can I buy if I want to forget about the cables? In this selection you will find all Xiaomi mobiles with wireless charging. We tell you its characteristics and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi’s “all screen” incorporates a 6-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which is still a very solvent processor today. It is accompanied by 6 GB and 8 GB versions of RAM, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB of internal memory. You can charge its 3,400 mAh battery without cables, although it does not enjoy fast charging.

Screen: 5.99-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: dual 12 + 12 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,400 mAh

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

The sliding terminal of the Chinese firm has 6.39-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which comes with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. In addition to a dual camera with a 12-megapixel main sensor, this Mi MIX 3 incorporates a 3,200 mAh battery supports wireless charging.

Screen: 6.39-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: dual 12 + 13 megapixel rear camera | 24 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,200 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi 9 it is still a good purchase even though more than a year has passed since its introduction In addition to the powerful Snapdragon 855 and versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, incorporates a triple camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Its battery, of course with wireless charging, reaches 3,300 mAh capacity.

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 12 + 16 megapixels | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,300 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

The renewed version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 arrives with 5G technology and the most recent Snapdragon 855 Plus. It shares design with its predecessor, also the configuration of its cameras, but we find differences in the battery. The 5G version of the Mi 9 increases its capacity to 4,000 mAh, again with wireless charging and a power of 40W per cable.

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 403 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 12 + 16 megapixels | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi’s new flagships also feature wireless charging. We find a 4,780 mAh battery and 30W wireless fast charge in the case of Xiaomi Mi 10, 4,500 mAh and the same power for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. They both enjoy the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, quad cameras, and AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: Quad 108 + 13 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera and 20 Mega Pixel Front Camera | Quad rear camera of 108 + 12 + 20 megapixels + “tele” and front of 20 megapixels

Drums: 4,780 mAh | 4,500 mAh

