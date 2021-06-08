these are all the ways

See what are the best current methods to have Amazon Prime without having to pay a single penny.

Today we want to introduce you Amazon prime, subscribing to a program that offers you a lot of unique benefits and features by the online commerce giant and that without a doubt, you should know.

Many people associate Prime membership clearly with the online shopping and free shipping of your Amazon packages, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Thanks to this subscription you can enjoy movies, series, music, books, unlimited storage for your photos and more with a single payment. If you want to know more, join us to discover the benefits of this service and all the ways to try Amazon Prime free.

Amazon Prime Video launches a special cheap plan for mobiles

What is Amazon Prime and what are its benefits?

Amazon prime consists of a annual subscription program that offers the amazon online store among which stand out as main benefits, the possibility of enjoying totally free shipping in 24 hours of products bearing the Prime label.

However, unless you are a recurring buyer, this is not the main characteristic that will make you fall in love, but the ones that accompany it. When you subscribe, you acquire other services that make your experience even better.

But everything does not end here, because if you are going to make a online shopping, you will have the opportunity to enjoy ahead of time (30 minutes exactly) the flash deals and catch what you want so much with a very low price.

Also, you will be getting the Amazon Photo benefits, a private cloud that guarantees you unlimited storage and at no additional cost to your photographs at the highest quality. This can be an amazing alternative to Google Photos, don’t you think?

But you will also have Kindle Prime, Amazon’s digital bookstore that has hundreds of ebooks totally free for you. And if this does not convince you, it comes Prime Music, the alternative to Spotify in which you will enjoy millions of songs, in high quality, without advertising and with offline mode.

Also, for video game lovers, you will receive exclusive discounts for your Prime membership, as well as enjoy Twitch (the streaming platform focused on the gaming world) ad-free with access to content and free rewards every month.

Finally, the jewel in the crown is Prime Video, the alternative to platforms such as Netflix or HBO, where you can enjoy your favorite movies and series as exclusive Amazon Originals content, all for a single payment. It’s beautiful right?

How much is Amazon Prime worth?

Now, you are probably thinking … I want all these benefits, how much does it cost? Can I try Amazon Prime for free? Well, the answer is very simple, you will only have to pay 36 euros per year or if you prefer, you can purchase your subscription for 4.99 euros per month. Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.

It is a very lovely price for all the advantages and benefits that it offers you, taking into account that with a single payment you will be accessing all of these automatically.

But did you know that there is a way to have Amazon Prime free? No, even better. Did you know that there are several ways to enjoy Amazon Prime for free without paying? If you want to know what they are, let’s get to know them.

How to get Amazon Prime for free?

There are several ways to obtain Amazon Prime free and then we will tell you about each one of them, so you can enjoy them.

Amazon Prime Free Month

That’s right, one of the ways to enjoy Amazon prime Without spending a single cent, it is offered by the company itself through one month trial, which you can obtain at the time of registration.

To do this, you must go to the Amazon Prime website and there you will find a button that indicates “Start my free trial period”. Just click there and follow the steps to get it.

Amazon Prime free with Vodafone

Another option to enjoy Amazon Prime totally free is through the provider Vodafone. Yes like that. However, this alternative is not generally available, since it is necessary to contract a specific plan.

Serielovers with the rate of Vodafone One Maxi or Vodafone One Total which has a price of 14 euros and with it, you will be obtaining 12 months of Amazon Prime totally free, since it is how long the discount lasts. And if for any reason you want to unsubscribe, you can do so without any penalty.

Amazon Prime with Orange

We continue with the service providers and in this case it is the turn of Orange, with which you can obtain Amazon Prime free during 12 or 24 months depending on the plan you hire.

Turns out all new Love packs of the residential portfolio (except Love Lite, Love Original and Love Original Sin Limits), or a Go Top mobile rate, will enjoy 24 months of free online platform. Of course, consider that:

Residential customers: The Love Extra, Love Total, Love Extra without limits, Love Total without limits and Love Total 4 without limits and Go Top rates.Autonomous clients: Love Smart Companies, Love Company 1, Love Company 3, Love Company 5.

Amazon Prime Students

The last of the alternatives is not exactly an option to enjoy it for free, but at a more affordable price. With the membership of Amazon Prime for Students, you will be able to access the service totally free for 90 days (3 months). After this time, you can pay 18 euros per year, which represents half of the total plan if you were not a student, something very to take into account.

Of course, consider that you must be a student (obviously) and provide information related to it from time to time, being necessary to complete a registration form with the following information: university email address, year of graduation, payment method and billing address.

This way you can get Amazon Prime freeThere are different alternatives that you can apply to start enjoying all its benefits, which one do you choose?

