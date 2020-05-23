Billie eilish it is fashionable, and deservedly. At just 18 years old, the artist has managed to climb the steps of the music scene at lightning speed and all the credit goes to her: she started composing with her brother in a small room in her house and, after years of effort and talent, she has established as one of the benchmarks in electronic pop.
It seems that the artist did not have enough with being one of the protagonists of the Grammy and the Oscar 2020 Awards. Paradoxically, Billie Eilish, who currently could be considered as the youngest icon of the digital era in music, is going to be part from one of the longest-running sagas in film history: ‘James Bond’.
The song that forms the soundtrack for the upcoming ‘James Bond’ movie, which is called as the movie itself, ‘No time to die’, It is already available in streaming, but to see it from the hand of Daniel Craig in command of Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of the film), we will have to wait for April 2.
To satiate the waiting of James Bond fans, here is a list of all the songs that have been part of the soundtrack of the saga. A-ha, Louis Armstrong, Tina Turner, Madonna or Adele They are just some of the artists who have participated in ‘007’, the saga that always opens with the most highly valued artists of the moment.