Billie eilish it is fashionable, and deservedly. At just 18 years old, the artist has managed to climb the steps of the music scene at lightning speed and all the credit goes to her: she started composing with her brother in a small room in her house and, after years of effort and talent, she has established as one of the benchmarks in electronic pop.

It seems that the artist did not have enough with being one of the protagonists of the Grammy and the Oscar 2020 Awards. Paradoxically, Billie Eilish, who currently could be considered as the youngest icon of the digital era in music, is going to be part from one of the longest-running sagas in film history: ‘James Bond’.

The song that forms the soundtrack for the upcoming ‘James Bond’ movie, which is called as the movie itself, ‘No time to die’, It is already available in streaming, but to see it from the hand of Daniel Craig in command of Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of the film), we will have to wait for April 2.

To satiate the waiting of James Bond fans, here is a list of all the songs that have been part of the soundtrack of the saga. A-ha, Louis Armstrong, Tina Turner, Madonna or Adele They are just some of the artists who have participated in ‘007’, the saga that always opens with the most highly valued artists of the moment.

1962: Dr. No – John Barry Orchestra

1963: From Russia with love – John Barry Orchestra

1965: Operation Thunder – Tom Jones

1967: You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra

1969: At Her Majesty’s Secret Service – Louis Armstrong

1971: Diamonds for Eternity – Shirley Bassey

1973: Live and Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings

1977: The Spy Who Loved Me – Carly Simon

1981: For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton

1983: Octopussy – Rita Coolidge

1985: Panorama to kill – Duran Duran

1987: High voltage – A-ha

1989: License to Kill – Gladys Knight

1995: GoldenEye – Tina Turner

1997: Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow

1999: The world is never enough – Garbage

2002: Die Another Day – Madonna

2006: Casino Royale – Chris Cornell

2008: Quantum of Solace – Alicia Keys & Jack White

2012: Skyfall – Adele

2015: Specter – Sam Smith