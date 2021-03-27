These are all the premieres on Netflix for the month of April | Instagram

If your options of what films or series watch inside Netflix are about to run out, do not worry, because the April premieres They are just around the corner and this time we will show you what are all the news that will arrive soon.

If you are still locked up at home by quarantine and you feel that the options of what to watch on Netflix are beginning to end, then you should know that some of the most anticipated releases will finally arrive at the streaming platform in the next month of April 2021.

Although it is the favorite platform to watch movies and series, to mention a few options, Disney + is in the competition and it is for that reason that the streaming giant decided to please its users with releases all year round.

As you will remember, “Yes today!” and “Karate Kid” are some of the premieres that came to the platform in March and were placed as the favorites of the month, however, the fever for them has passed and users are asking for more and more.

So now it’s time to prepare your popcorn because at last it was announced that the first chapter of the second installment of “Luis Miguel, the series”Will arrive on Netflix next Sunday, April 18.

Netflix releases for the month of April:

New series in April 2021

After many delays, the second season of “Luis Miguel – La serie” is finally released, with more details of the singer’s story throughout his life, promising “shocking revelations.”

Shout out, we’re filming you: Season 2 (1/4/2021) The Serpent (4/2/2021) A Matter of Wedding or Death (4/7/2021) Dad, stop embarrassing me! (4/14/2021) The Circle: USA: Season 2 (4/14/2021) Luis Miguel – The series: Season 2 (4/18/2021) Zero (4/21/2021) Shadow and bone (4/23/2021) The Innocent (4/30/2021) Star Pets (4/30/2021) 2

Movie premieres in April 2021

“Tell me when you” is a film where they will tell us the story of an ad1ct0 at work who pauses his routine life to live his grandfather’s dream: to live the most emblematic places of Mexico City and find love.

My Name Is Doris (1/4/2021) This Girl Is A Mess (1/4/2021) Madness In Paradise (1/4/2021) Patch Adams (1/4/2021) The Game (1/4 / 2021) Rambo III (1/4/2021) Woodlawn (1/4/2021) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1/4/2021) Catch Me If You Can (1/4/2021) Schindler’s List (1/4 / 2021) Explicit lyrics (1/4/2021) The children of the street (1/4/2021) The force of nature (1/4/2021) A lady on wheels (1/4/2021) On the rope Slack (1/4/2021) Stalin’s Death (4/2/2021) Up to Heaven (4/2/2021) Run (4/2/2021) Madame Claude (4/2/2021) Philadelphia Cowboys ( 4/2/2021) Time Freak (4/4/2021) The First Man on the Moon (4/8/2021) Thunder Force (4/9/2021) Love and Monsters (4/14/2021) Seven Years in Tibet (4/15/2021) Madame Curie (4/15/2021) Arlo, the alligator boy (4/16/2021) My ex is a spy (4/17/2021) See you (4/21 / 2021) The last note (4/23/2021) Tell me when you (4/23/2021) The appearance of things (4/29/2021) Mortal suspicion (4/29/2021) 3

Documentaries and specials

“My love: Six great love stories” is a special where we will meet six couples from different parts of the world who share their experiences in love with images that are obtained throughout a year, while they give us their testimony of the decades of togetherness lived.

Magical Andes: Season 2 (1/4/2021) Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 (1/4/2021) Wardrobe Stories (1/4/2021) Encrypted Prejudice (4/5/2021) This is a Heist: The World’s Greatest Art Theft (4/7/2021) Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (4/7/2021) My Love: Six Great Love Stories (4/13/2021) Why Did They Kill Me? (4/14/2021) Life in Color with David Attenborough (4/22/2021) Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (4/23/2021) Headspace Guide to Good Sleep (4/28/2021) 4

New anime in April 2021

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (4/1/2021) From Yakuza to Householder (4/8/2021) Yasuke (4/29/2021) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Ghost Blood / Battle Tendency (4/26/2021 ) 5

New children’s movies and series in April

Barbie: Princess Adventure (1/4/2021) Heidi: Season 2 (1/4/2021) Shrek (1/4/2021) Shrek 2 (1/4/2021) Family Reunion: Part 3 (5/4 / 2021) Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! (4/6/2021) Mighty Express: Season 3 (4/13/2021) Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel – Season 4: Mexico (4/16/2021) Izzy and the Koalas: Season 2 (4/20/ 2021) Tut Tut Cory Cars: Season 4 (4/27/2021) The Mitchell Family vs. the machines (4/30/2021)