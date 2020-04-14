Xiaomi, which recently officially unveiled the new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and the bracelet Redmi Band, lived one of its best stages last year, generating more than 28,000 million dollars in revenue thanks to the large number of devices that it launched on the market. Some smartphones that Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi, he has used and that he has wanted to share with his followers through a photograph.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, He has shared an image on the Chinese social network Weibo in which he shows all the mobiles that he has tried during the last year, being a total of 15 smartphones. “This is part of the engineering machine that I have used in the past year. Can you guess what phones they are?Jun wrote in his post. A question with which the CEO of the Chinese firm wants to find out if your followers are able to recognize the different prototypes of smartphones that appear in the image.

An image, that you can see under these lines and that presents a total of 15 prototypes of smartphones, among which are the Xiaomi Black Shark 2, the Black Shark 3, the Mi 9, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7A, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Mi 10 Pro, Note 8 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro, which was officially presented a few weeks ago and stands out for incorporating a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, four rear cameras and AMOLED screen without notch.

Lei Jun tested a total of 15 Xiaomi phones last year

Xiaomi is, without a doubt, one of the most important manufacturers in the industry of smartphones. A firm that has managed to grow by offering users its phones with a good value for money, and in 2019 the company experienced a large number of launches. Proof of this is the image that Lei Jun, its CEO, has shared on the well-known Chinese social network and in which he reveals all the devices tested last year.

The CEO’s duties are very varied, such as managing a company economically and business, but it also includes try the company’s products to give the go-ahead or, conversely, to find a way to perfect it. Hence Lei Jun has had to use up to 15 different smartphones last year, which should also include their prototypes. An image that also shows Lei Jun’s commitment to his company.

On the other hand, the Asian manufacturer continues to work on the launch of its future phones, and recently a patent showed How would the phone of the future of Xiaomi be, which could land in the near future in the different markets. A firm that days ago presented the Mi 10 series, with which the Chinese company arrives for the first time in its history at a price similar to that of high-end smartphones from traditional manufacturers, thus losing a bit of its essence.

