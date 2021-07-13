These are all the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards

As planned, today the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Emmy Awards nominees list. The previous year was one of the most successful for streaming video platforms due to lockdown caused by the pandemic. Thus, the amount of content that was available was overwhelming. In addition, many of them were high-quality productions that now aspire to become winners of the aforementioned gala.

The 2021 Emmy ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 19 and, of course, it can be enjoyed live. Among the series that obtained the most nominations are The Crown, the Netflix production that has already known these instances for years. The Mandalorian, for its part, is once again the protagonist of the nominations after an outstanding second season. We cannot leave aside the series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; his debut occurred just this year with WandaVision and they already appear in the list of nominees. Elizabeth Olsen got her first Emmy nomination, which is no small matter.

2021 Emmy Nominees

Best Comedy Series

Ted LassoFlight AttendantBlack-ishKominsky MethodPen15HacksEmily in ParisCobra Kai

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Jean Smart (Hacks) Aidy Bryant (Shrill) Allison Janney (Mom) Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) Kenan Thompson (Kenan) William D Hacy (Shameless)

Best Limited Series

Lady’s Gambit Mare of Easttown The Underground RailroadWandaVisionI May Destroy You

Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) Cynthia Ervio (Genius: Aretha)

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton) Hugh Grant (The Undoing Lin) Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) Paul Bettany (WandaVision) Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Best Drama Series

BridgertonThe CrownThe MandalorianPoseThe Handmaid’s TaleThis Is UsLovecraft CountryThe Boys

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin (The Crown) Olivia Colman (The Crown) Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) Uzo Aduba (In Treatment) MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) Regé Jean Page (Bridgerton) Billy Porter (Pose) Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown) Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) Moses Ingram (Lady’s Gambit) Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country) Tobias Menzies (The Crown) Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian) Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian) Charles Dance (The Crown) Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Best Competition Program

The Amazing RaceNailed It! RuPaul’s Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice

Best Talk Show and Skits

ConanThe Daily Show With Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight With John OliverThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The SquareOsloRobin Roberts Presents: MahaliaSylvie’s LoveUncle Frank

Best Animated Program

Big Mouth Bob’s Burgers Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal The Simpsons South Park: The Pandemic Special

Also in Ezanime.net