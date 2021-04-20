these are all the news

After several betas, iOS 14.5 will arrive next week. Apple has taken advantage of the event «Spring loaded»To announce, among other things, the new version of its iPhone operating system. For the past few months we’ve covered each of the leaked features, but now we know when they will hit our devices.

The latest version of the operating system focuses on privacy with the implementation of the new App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which forces applications to ask for permission before tracking user data and activity for advertising purposes.

There is also the possibility of unlock iPhone with mask on, new new emojis more inclusive, the possibility of choose between a female or male voice in Siri, among other improvements that favor the user experience in the apple ecosystem. We review all its news, in detail.

Transparency in application tracking

Apple implements one of the privacy features that has generated the most impact in iOS 14.5. With Apple App Tracking Transparency (ATT), all developers will need to ask for permission before tracking user data and activity for advertising purposes.

The applications, through the device advertising identifier (IDFA), cross the data with third parties to develop targeted advertising campaigns. While this is a practice that has been in place for many years, Apple believes that tracking users through IDFA puts privacy at risk.

The monitoring made by the applications becomes visible, for example, when you search for a specific product in one application and when you open another you find ads for what you were looking for. The new popup window of iOS 14.5 offers the ability to deny tracking and, consequently, the cross-use of data.

Facebook has been outspoken against Apple’s privacy policies. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg assures that the new rules threaten the free Internet and mainly affect “small businesses.”

Apple seeks to discourage the use of IDFA to drive the use of SKAdNetwork or Apple Search Ads. These are solutions that promise to develop advertising campaigns, measuring the number of conversions (clicks, application installations, etc.), but protecting the privacy of users.

Unlocking iPhone with mask

IPhone owners who also have an Apple Watch, starting with iOS 14.5 can use Face ID with a mask on and still unlock their phone. The process, of course, is fully automatic and when performing the action, the watch will send a haptic response confirming the unlock.

iOS 14.5 releases more than 200 emojis

If you are one of the users who loves to send emojis, this novelty is for you. iOS 14.5 will include 217 new emojisincluding an exhaling face, a face with spiral eyes, a face in the clouds, a heart on fire, a heart repaired, a woman with a beard. In addition, kissing couples arrive and an extensive combination of skin tones.

Siri voice enhancements

When you use Siri for the first time in iOS 14.5, the system will ask you to choose your preferred voice, that is, the female voice will no longer be configured by default. In addition to the existing variety of voices, two new options are included for English speakers. If you want to explore the available voices you can do the following:

Tap on Settings Select Siri and Search Open Siri Voice.

Set a default music player

By default, every time you ask Siri to play a song, the assistant falls back to Apple Music. In iOS 14.5 you can choose another default player, for example, Spotify. Once set up, the next time you say “Hey Siri, put on a song from ‘One Republic’,” you don’t need to clarify that you want to listen to it on Spotify.

The Podcast application launches its design in iOS 14.5 and adds paid subscriptions

Podcast app adds redesigned show page that allows you to follow favorite creators. In addition, the rumored paid subscriptions arrive, which include benefits such as listening without advertising, access to additional content and early or exclusive access to new series.

Apple indicates that premium subscribers will be able to access content from different creators and studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, PRX’s Radiotopia, and QCODE. They will also find content from brands and media such as NPR, Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, among others.

How to download iOS 14.5 when it’s available next week?

When Apple releases iOS 14.5 for all users next week you should receive a pop-up notification. If you want to try it manually, you can do the following:

Tap Settings Select General Open Software Update.

Your device will immediately connect to Apple’s servers and download the update. Remember to have your iPhone with enough battery and to have made a backup before starting this process.

What are the iPhone compatible with iOS 14.5?

iOS 14.5 is compatible with all devices that support iOS 14. Here’s the complete list:

iPhone 12iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone XSiPhone XS MaxiPhone XRiPhone XiPhone 8iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 7iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 6siPhone 6s PlusiPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone touch SE (2nd generation) iPod

Related