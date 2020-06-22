Apple has just introduced its new version of system for iPhone and iPod, called as iOS 14. Static change does not evolve excessively, it does entrench desks as a primary part of the experience. With iOS 14 we have widgets, app categories and also floating play windows.

As every year, Apple has held its developer conference to show the latest news from the company around software. This year is not a ‘normal’ year since 2020 WWDC had to go online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although that has not detracted from the conference: we have new versions of MacOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and, of course, also iOS. Let’s welcome iOS 14.

iPhoneOS 14, now with widgets on the desktop

Apple expands the desktop experience, as we said. And one of the keys is an old acquaintance of Android, the widgets. With iOS 14 we can anchor different widgets to the pages of the iPhone desktop so combine app shortcuts with functions running from those apps. All those widgets can be chosen from the available gallery; with the option to drag to the desired section of the desktop.

Another option included in iOS 14 is the option to floating window or PIP (Picture In Picture). With this option integrated in iOS 14, you can play videos and other applications in a small window without the rest of the experience being diminished. In this way we can enhance the multitasking of iOS 14: while using any application we will not lose sight of what is playing in the background.

The third novelty at the interface level is App Gallery, a new page with all the applications divided by categories. It is a kind of app drawer to iOS 14 It allows you to locate any application from a single page and without having to reorder all the icons manually, which saves a lot of time.

Siri sees its design renewed

Apple’s virtual assistant could not miss the appointment of a system improvement, and it has been: iOS 14 brings more functions to Siri to make the assistant more useful and also more proactive. It is also much more convenient to invoke since the Siri window will overlap the active application in the form of a floating card. Yes, it is quite similar to how Google Assistant appears on Android, although Siri does it above the screen.

Siri also improves interaction with other applications, especially those from Apple. For example, we can send voice messages using voice commands and Messages, a very fast way to record your voice and send it without touching a single button.

Another of Apple’s AI improvements takes place in the translation arena. With Siri it is possible to request translations of phrases and words, and also use the assistant to help us in the conversation with someone foreign. For it, Apple launches translation app on iOS 14: ‘Translator’ (or Translate), an application that will serve for punctual translations and also as an instant translator. Very similar to the Google translator.

Messages improves with pinned conversations and new Memoji

Apple’s messaging app, Messaging, rises in potential by offering more conversation options. And one of the improvements introduced is the anchoring of conversations: in this way we will not lose important chats between the rest of messages since it will be enough with slide the conversation to the right and click on the pushpin. In this way they will be anchored to the top of the screen. Pinned chats will be identified by an icon of the people I chat with. And there will be notifications about such icons.

Memoji will now have more personalization with new elements introduced: from glasses to hats that identify professionals. The mask will also be included; plus more stickers created from each Memoji.

Developing…

