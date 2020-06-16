Hearthstone’s new patch 17.4 welcomes new sea minions to Battlegrounds, among other new features.

Hearthstone, despite having several years behind him, it is still one of the most popular games today, even surpassing 100 million active players after recently fulfilling his sixth year of life. The popular Blizzard card title stands out for incorporating new content every so often, such as Outland Ashes, his latest expansion, or the Vil Fire Festival. He is also also known for carrying out a series of updates that add endless news, like patch 17.4.

The popular Blizzard card game has announced in an official statement the release of patch 17.4, which welcomes new sea minions to Battlegrounds: the pirates! But that is not all, since next June 17 the single player adventure Trial by Fire Vil, which will be followed by Trials of Fel Fire challenges on the 24th of the same month. Furthermore, to commemorate the occasion, the title has also prepared special tavern fights and legendary missions.

Among the new features, now at the start of each Battlegrounds game, five of the six types of minions currently available (beasts, demons, dragons, robots, murlocs and now also pirates) will form the recruitment list of that game. Active minion types will appear when select a hero And they can also be viewed at any time during the recruitment phase by hovering over the innkeeper Bob’s deck. In order for the game to be fair, it will not be possible to play with heroes designed to have synergies with a certain type of minion if it is not available for the game. In the same way, pirates will always be available until they join the rest of the list minion variable in a future update.

Singleplayer Adventure Comes June 17

On the other hand, Blizzard’s card game has confirmed that until the end of the Outland Ashes expansion cycle, the price of the Tavern Pass will be reduced And that players with Battleground perks will have early access to the following heroes by June 23, when they’ll be officially available: Captain Eudora, Captain of the Skies Kragg and Captain Colmigarfio. On the other hand, a series of adjustments have been made to the Pirate, Queen Flojatoga and the King of Rats. In addition, Professor Putricide and Legacy Scales have been removed from the hero repertoire.

In the same way, new minions of Battlegrounds have also been added such as Deck Grumetillo, Captain of South Seas, Arcane Cannon, Monstrous Macaw, Carefree Player, Ogrumete, Plunderer of the Seas, Bloodsail Gunner, Forzuda de Mares del Sur , Captain Midas, Captain Snarl Scratcher, Tidal Breaker Goliath, Nat Pagle Extreme Angler, Captain Hoggarr, Terrifying Admiral Eliza, and The Tidewalker. On June 17 the new free single player adventure, which is divided into five chapters and in which the players must accompany Aranna Starseeker.

Users will embark on a journey of personal discovery, rally a gang of outlaws, and support Illidan and the demon hunters in their fight against the twisted Leader of the Rusty Legion: Mecajaraxxus. Furthermore, the card game has also confirmed that Aranna will arrive on Battlegrounds on June 16 as a heroine early access for players with Battlegrounds perks, before officially joining combat on June 30.

