These are all the news from Apple

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro with a new color

Apple has decided to make a renovation in the appearance of its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, the popular keyboard designed for your digital tablet, so that will now be available in white.

MagSafe iPhone 12 Cases and Wallets Coming in New Colors

In addition to updating the color of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, the company has also introduced new cases and wallets for iPhone 12, so that your users will have more options to complement the appearance of their phone.

Thus, it is now possible to choose one new silicone case in Capri Blue, Cantaloupe, Amethyst or Pistachio colors. OR a Magsafe leather sheath in deep purple or traditional.