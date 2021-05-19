these are all the news announced at Google I / O 2021

More information on the maps, indications inside buildings and notable improvements in Live View are some of the novelties announced at Google I / O 2021.

Google maps has been one of the great protagonists during Google I / O 2021, as Google has announced 5 great news for its map service. One of the most prominent is the one that affects Live View, since now users will be able to see information about closing times, level of crowding and recent opinions, among other data, reflected in each establishment when in augmented reality mode.

Much more detailed information on its maps, reduction of sudden braking when making a route, personalized recommendations directly on the map and the agglomeration of each complete area are other improvements that will come to Google Maps, both on Android and iOS, in the following months. Let’s know all the details of these exciting news from Google Maps.

Much more detailed maps, also in Live View

Google Maps was already a very useful tool to move around the city, but now it will be even more so thanks to Artificial Intelligence and the urban landscape analysis system, which allows you to show on the map where are the sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic lights and also the shape and width of streets and highways.

As explained by Google during Google I / O 2021, this broad level of detail in the information will allow users to decide the most comfortable route to move around the city, especially if they are using a wheelchair. Based on the information provided by the company, this novelty will be a reality in 50 cities around the world before the end of the year, including Berlin and Singapore.

The improvements to Google Maps also come to Live View, the function that offers directions to move around the city with the help of augmented reality. Now the information displayed in this mode will be much more complete, as it will directly reflect on each establishment its closing hours, the level of your capacity, the most recent opinions and photos.

Live View will also show new road signs to make it even easier to know where to go when you come to a complex intersection. In addition, if you are touring a city, it will tell you how you are at all times with respect to places of importance such as your hotel, so that you can return to it easily.

As if this were not enough, Live View will also reach the indications inside buildings such as airports, train stations or shopping centers thanks to a technology called Global Localization. This is a very useful function to find elevators, gates or services in these public places.

Custom maps, hard braking, and more Google Maps enhancements

The third novelty that concerns Google Maps is related to sudden braking, that is, when making a route you run into an unexpected traffic jam that was created before Google could warn you. The company wants to reduce the number of these types of incidents, and for this it will use machine learning and navigation information.

What Google Maps will do is better analyze the possible routes to the destination point to recommend the one that has the least chance of causing a sudden stop. Thus, you will not only arrive earlier, but also more safely.

In addition, the application will directly display the level of agglomeration of the entire area of a city, such as a neighborhood, so that you know at a glance if you will find a lot of people when visiting it.

Finally, Google Maps will adapt to each user to show you the most relevant information on the map depending on the time of day and place where you are. For example, if you live in Madrid and you open Maps when you wake up, you will see data about nearby coffee shops so you can have a coffee and start your morning on the right foot.

During Google I / O 2021, the guys from Mountain View recalled a novelty announced at the end of March that will also come to significantly improve the platform. It is about the ecological routes, which he will recommend the most environmentally friendly routes.

Undoubtedly, the novelties presented for Google Maps at Google I / O 2021 are more than exciting, and promise an even more useful map service than the one we used so far. All these improvements will arrive on Android and iOS in the coming months, so you just have to wait to enjoy them.

Related topics: Android, Google, Google Maps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all