These are all the news and features of watchOS 8

06/08/2021 at 01:29 CEST

WWDC 2021 has presented the new version of watchOS 8. This operating system (OS) aims to focus on the company’s “wearables.” That is, those pieces of technology that we can “wear”, as is the case with Apple Watch watches. Every year, Apple presents the new software that it will work on starting in September as final versions at WWDC.

In the case of watchOS 8 have decided to focus their attention on the social and health sections. Thus, the old application “breathe” is now called “meditate” and has evolved to allow us little moments of meditation. Sleep monitoring now tracks our breathing to give us even more reliable data.

Some functionality is extended to improve compatibility with iOS and iPadOS, as well as allowing new functionality for the Fitness + application.

In any case, watchOS 8 will be available for testing sometime in September, at which time it is speculated that the final version of it will be released.