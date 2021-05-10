These are all the new security systems that your car will have in 2022

Enlarge

To make vehicles safer, from 2022 there will be a series of safety systems that will be mandatory in cars.

The European and national institutions have been working for years on a series of regulations that must be applied to roads and new cars with the main purpose of significantly reduce traffic accidents in all Europe.

In this process, 2022 becomes a vital year, since from this year on they will be Mandatory on new cars leaving the factory a series of driving aids that are included in the European Union’s “Vision Zero” and whose main aim is to end serious injuries on the road by 2030 and fatal accidents by 2050.

Objective: drastically reduce accidents on the roads

The project is ambitious, but the objectives, if met, are well worth it, since it is intended to avoid around a few 25,000 road deaths and some 140,000 serious accidents in the next 15 years.

Thus, for July 2022, any vehicle that is marketed within the scope of the European Union must have these 9 advanced security systems that already have, as standard or optionally, some of the cars that are sold within European borders.

Mandatory security systems by 2022

– Intelligent speed assistant (ISA): Through this device, adaptive cruise control will be connected to the signal recognition system, so the driver will be warned, through an audible or luminous warning, that the speed limits on the road are exceeded.

– Incident data record: Similar to the black boxes on airplanes, this device will collect information on the behavior of the car and the driver to help reconstruct an accident.

– Drowsiness alert: As its name suggests, this device is responsible for alerting the driver if it detects fatigue or sleep by analyzing different driving parameters. At the same time, every two hours it will suggest to the driver to make a stop to rest.

– Lane keeping assistant: Detects lane lines and warns and even corrects the trajectory of the steering wheel if we leave the lane without turning on the turn signal, assuming we do it out of confusion or drowsiness.

– Emergency braking signal: If the vehicle brakes abruptly, the system will activate a blink on the brake lights and activate the “warnings”.

– Rear traffic stop: A magnificent aid for when reversing maneuvers are carried out, as it alerts to the presence of an obstacle, animal or person even though the driver does not notice it.

– Advanced emergency braking system: Through cameras, radars and various sensors, vehicles and objects are detected in the frontal path.

– Alcolock: This system forces the driver to “blow” before starting off, as if it were a breathalyzer control. If the device detects that the driver exceeds the alcohol limits, it will prevent the vehicle from starting.