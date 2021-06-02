These are all the Netflix premieres of today June 1

These are all the Netflix premieres today June 1 | Instagram

Today a total of five productions are more than ready to start the expected month of June in the platform on Netflix this Tuesday, as summer has arrived and although the heat has approached, the afternoons on Netflix are getting longer.

In addition, in the next seven days the streaming giant will add original titles to its catalog for all tastes, from the comedy Carnaval to the Spanish thriller Xtremo, without forgetting the documentary The Limits of Our Planet: A Scientific Look.

And as if that weren’t enough, this week The Blue Lake, the unforgettable 80s movie starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins, also hits the platform.

This month is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated for millions of people and is that the heat is approaching and the afternoons at the beach or the pool too.

These are the premieres for this Tuesday, June 1:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (MOVIE)

A disillusioned director loses notion of reality when he reconnects with the protagonist of his old film: a shoemaker who thinks he is Don Quixote.

Elvis Presley: The King of Rock and Roll (DOCUMENTARY)

Through archival material and interviews, this docuseries reveal new insights into the life, passions and sorrows of musical legend Elvis Presley.

Black holes: To the limit of knowledge (DOCUMENTARY)

Do black holes exist? Stephen Hawking and other physicists set out to solve a paradox and take the first photo of the phenomenon with a special telescope.

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Fairy Tale

From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, Super Monsters reinvent classic children’s songs and stories with their magic touch.

Cocomelon: Let’s sing!

As they explore, learn, and sing along, JJ and his siblings embark on fun adventures just like the ones kids go through every day.