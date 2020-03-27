There are many brands in the world of technology and I’m sure we could do the test, if I name one of them, for example, Xiaomi, each and every one of you would tell me different products that come to mind first. In my case, because it is the product that I usually use, Xiaomi is synonymous with a quantifying bracelet, so the Xiaomi Mi Band is the device that I associate with the Chinese company.

This virus that is touching us to suffer the majority of people, globally, is making us discover a world of new concepts, products and news that we did not know till the date. For example, I imagine that you will have seen hundreds of images, especially of Asian countries, of people, before the world turned upside down, with face masks on the street, especially due to the pollution of large cities. Xiaomi, because it is anywhere you can imagine, also bet on the manufacture of these products, long enough ago.

Xiaomi, masks and the most necessary protection in this troubled time

It seems that Xiaomi is taking aid in the face of the great coronavirus threat seriously and it is experimenting with new models of masks, as we have been able to know through a patent filed by the Asian company. We are not talking about simple pieces of cloth, but rather products would integrate a sensor that would analyze the quality of the air that the user breathes. However, this is a concept that still needs long-term development. By the way, your online store, YouPin, has had problems operating due to the high demand for these products.

What we can offer you are best products that we have been able to locate from the Chinese company and that they can be purchased currently online, if you want to be protected in the best possible way against the coronavirus. Of course, you know that the best protection measure is to stay at home. With that said, we’ll start with one of the masks that is appearing the most on web pages around the world, the so-called SmartMi. This time, through Aliexpress, you can buy the product for less than 5 euros, although I suspect that the delivery date will be long, as it is not a product manufactured in our country.

If you want another affordable alternative, you may be interested in Xiaomi Mijia Airpop, also sold through Aliexpress, a mask that costs less than 9 euros and whose delivery time is at the end of April. If you want one option with air filter and built-in fan, with charge through MicroUSB, you may be interested in acquiring the Xiaomi KN95, whose current price is at 24.82 euros, at the date of writing the article.

If we talk about somewhat more advanced productsPerhaps our last recommendation will be of great use to you. To finish I present the Xiaomi Youpin Woobi, a mask that adds the use of filters, favors air circulation inside and can be easily washed. If you are interested or interested in purchasing this product, you can do it through the Aliexpress link for more than 30 euros, with a shipment that would arrive at the end of April. As you can see, most of these products are so new in our market that it is necessary to buy them from import, although I am willing to assure that soon we can acquire them in Spain, since it is a poorly developed sector, although we have already seen ingenious designs to unlock the mobile phone, and with enormous potential.

