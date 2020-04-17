These are all the layoffs that WWE has made.

WWE layoffs | WWE yesterday had a very sad and hard day. Due to the worldwide problem we are experiencing, WWE had to fire some of its workers. These are the layoffs that WWE has made.

Mike chioda

This is one of the layoffs that has hurt fans the most. Mike Chioda the WWE referee who holds the record for most Wrestlemania Mains Events has been fired from WWE. It is one of the cases that hurts the most, because Mike He has been with the company since 1989, neither more nor less than 31 years old, 3 decades refereeing battles. It was a reference for all the referees of the company. Perhaps they have chosen Mike, precisely for that reason, because he is the referee with the best record and that he has been in the company for the longest time, in order to also leave the new referees to make their way. Much encouragement Mike Chioda.

Sarah Logan

#WWE Just fired Sarah Logan fighter WWE wishes Sarah Logan (Sarah Bridges) luck in her best projects. pic.twitter.com/HpzFCrc9ah – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 15, 2020

Sarah Logan is one of the fighters WWE has had to fire. Sarah’s stage in WWE has been 4 years, and the greatest achievement or when she has had the most relevance has been when she has been with the riott squad. Also a good moment was in the real battle of Wrestlemania that was about to win, it was the last one eliminated by Carmella the winner. Her last appearance has been in this RAW being brutalized by Shayna Baszler. From here we send a lot of encouragement to Sarah Logan, a 26-year-old young fighter who still has a lot to offer.

The Club, one of the most surprising WWE layoffs

They are perhaps one of the most surprising to see. They came like world stars to WWE, a transfer that the company had made and they made their very dominant debut with AJ Styles but little by little they were losing this credibility. They began to appear in comedy segments, losing fights, with hardly any opportunities for titles as a couple, until finally not appearing almost on television. By September they returned to have some prominence even got the RAW titles as a couple and again from the hand of Styles they could achieve great things because they did not … They won the trophy for the best tag team in arabia and had a rivalry against the Vikings Raiders. His last appearance has been in this Wrestlemania that appeared in the fight of Styles vs Undertaker. From fighting at Wrestlemania against Undertaker to being fired weeks later. Perhaps this dismissal is due to the fact that they had a high salary that might not correspond to the leading role they had. Chances are that come back to japan New Japan and they will do well because in the Japanese company it has a lot of cache.

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle’s case is un case different from the othersHe is currently retired from the ring and was acting as a producer, but the contract he had was for a fighter. What they have done is end this contract from Kurt and maybe in the future I will return to WWE with producer contract. So this can be said, although not for sure, that it is a temporary dismissal.

Aiden English

Aiden English has a similar situation to Kurt, he had a superstar contract but was acting as a commentator on 205 live. The difference with Kurt is that Kurt Angle is a WWE legend, a fighter who has marked an era, and Aiden English is a fighter who started doing tag team with Simon Gotch, later gave segments singing and then was manager of Rusev to finish being a commentator. It is unknown what in the future awaits Aiden if he will return to WWE or will have to try his luck at other companies.

Finlay

What will become of the women’s division of #WWE Now that Finlay is gone? LandésThe Irishman was the main cause of the women’s revolution and he fought behind the scenes for WWE to make the Divas go on to wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/FnI38R3Hh7 – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 15, 2020

Finlay is another WWE legend who has been fired. The currently I was a producer and it was very frequent to see it in the segments in which someone was hit heavily, there was always Finlay, with referees, worrying about the fighter. He was one of the biggest drivers of the women’s division and he will be greatly missed in the company.

Erick rowan

Rowan was having more prominence with the theme of the cage and what was inside. Weekly he used to face local jobbers and go with his secret cage to all the struggles. In the end it turned out to be a very rare tarantula or spider species. The following week, he confronted Drew and he hit Rowan’s pet with the front stairs. A storyline with no meaning whatsoever. We were seeing Rowan for many weeks and then that was not relevant and ended up being fired. A real waste of time. We wish Erick Rowan good luck in his future projects.

Cousin and Epic

New layoffs announced in #WWE 💥The departure of Puerto Ricans Primo and Epico is confirmed. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/ncXbY2UPnN – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 15, 2020

The Colon brothers despite the fact that many people did not know it were still in WWE. They have survived several waves of layoffs and this is the most common, logically one of the layoffs. It’s been a long time since they were seen on television, the last thing we remember about them was those segments in the caribbean with their soft drinks enjoying life. Chances are that return to Puerto Rico and they can be good enhancers since they have quite a name, from the smaller independent circuits than there in Puerto Rico. Empower and help small wrestling companies. Whatever you do, we wish you the best of luck.

Zack Ryder, one of the WWE layoffs that fans have most regretted

#WWE He just laid off one of the best workers they have ever had. Zack Ryder is out of the company 😭 pic.twitter.com/apnjiNwtbT – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 15, 2020

Ryder’s case is one that has also hurt fans the most. Ryder a guy who has worked a lot in WWE wore 12 years in the company and he has been fired because of all this. A person who has always worked in silence, who has accepted his role at all times and who for me deserved something more in the company. We remember that moment in Wrestlemania 32 winning the intercontinental title And we all hope that Zack Ryder does great in the future because he deserves it.

Rusev

Rusev recently They offered him a new renewal contract and he was not about to renew. It is also logical, it is not in good taste that you have to see your wife with another daily and that they use her as an object in rivalries. Rusev was already tired of these mistreatments and perhaps even if this pandemic had not happened, Rusev’s fate would be the same, far from WWE. Fans very sorry that Rusev does not continue in WWE because he is a fighter who made us enjoy himself a lot, and in his day he was very very over with him Rusev Day. I am sure that wherever he goes, he will do well because he is a great fighter.

No way Jose

The Dominican wrestler 🇩🇴 No Way Jose has also been fired from #WWE. A lot of strength @WWENoWayJose pic.twitter.com/8p1UO2wJ3U – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 15, 2020

It is for many the hardest case of all, No Way Jose traveled the entire country by public transport, he spent most of the day traveling to attend RAW and lose humiliated to Bobby Lashley. The poor man is traveling one day to attend a show in which he will be humiliated and then be fired. So sad is what has happened to No Way, that we hope that despite this, his smile does not go away and he continues to fight for everyone with the joy that characterizes him.

All of these have been layoffs. Here is the list:

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

Jerry soto

Finally, I wish all these people many successes in their next stages. These are very tough times around the world and you are sure to be able to get up and move forward. Cheer up. We regret having to report these layoffs to WWE.

