These are all the Disney + premieres for June 2021

These are all the Disney + releases for June 2021
On this occasion we will let you know all the premieres that will come to the platform Disney + for the next month of June, so you must be very attentive to have all the novelties that they have prepared for you.
If you are already wondering what to see on Disney +, we will leave you the list of premieres in the catalog, from June 1 to 30, 2021, there are series, miniseries, original films, catalog films, documentaries, reality shows, children’s programs, based on real events, in books.
It should be noted that the titles available in Mexico on the corresponding dates and regularly the opening time is at 02:00 hours, however, the titles and schedules may vary for other Latin American countries.
As you may recall, since its arrival in Mexico on November 17, 2020, Disney + has become an increasingly relevant streaming platform for consumers of on-demand content.
And a few days before May ends, it is time to present the series and movie premieres scheduled for June 2021.
Here is the list of movies and series that will arrive on this streaming platform in June:
1
Series
Big Shot, Elite Trainer
Premiere: June 4
Premiere: June 9
Premiere: June 11
Big Shot: Elite Trainer (Chapter 9)
Premiere: June 11
Premiere: June 16
Big shot: Elite Trainer (Chapter 10)
Premiere: June 18
Premiere: June 23
Premiere: June 30
two
Films
Premiere: June 18
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Premiere: June 25