Disney Plus, Disney's streaming service, prepares its arrival for Latin America by the end of 2020, after landing in March 2020 in several countries in Europe, including Spain, expanding its coverage by leaps and bounds. You surely want to prepare yourself and find out which devices are compatible with Disney Plus, to see if you can cheer up and pay for a subscription.

If you are not familiar, Disney Plus offers a very tempting offer in programming that includes all the content of Star Wars, including the successful series The Mandalorian, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), all episodes of The Simpsons, among others.

It is important to know that, if you have a device that can stream content from Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, you can probably use Disney Plus as well. The Disney Plus app is available for download on major streaming systems, mobile devices, and most video game consoles, as well as through the main browsers.

These are the devices compatible with Disney Plus:

RokuAmazon Fire and Amazon Fire TVApple TVChromecastiPhone, iPad and iPod TouchAndroid Phones and TabletsXbox OnePlaystation 4LG Smart TVsSamsung Smart TVsSony Android-based Smart TVsWeb browsers

The only mass-selling device that Disney Plus does not accept is the Nintendo Switch console, a situation that is expected to change in the near future.

On the other hand, the Vizio company confirmed that since December 2019 its SmartCast televisions incorporated compatibility for the Disney Plus application on Android, thanks to a Chromecast update. Previously, only users of iOS could transmit on these computers thanks to AirPlay 2.

That list is slightly different than the original, given that Disney did not have support for Amazon Fire TV until the last minute, due to a dispute over advertising revenue.

Unlike its competitors, Disney Plus includes 4K Ultra HD content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support at no additional cost, although it will not apply to all movies and TV shows in the library.

While the new Disney Plus movies and original series should look and sound great, don’t expect the old family tapes or 90s cartoon collection to be available in full definition.

If you are thinking of buying hardware to enjoy a movie and video streaming service, make sure your streaming system is 4K compatible and invest in a good TV and Atmos-capable receiver or soundbar.

