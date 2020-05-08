The latest Inside Xbox allowed us to see some of the first video games of the new generation in action.

Image with all the companies that work on Xbox Series X.

Although the list may be outdated in a matter of days since we are at a time when almost every week new games are presented, or improved versions of existing ones are confirmed, it seemed interesting to us to prepare a list of video games that until moment have clearly confirmed Its launch on Xbox Series X, although it seems obvious that many others already known will take the step soon.

Consider, for example, Grounded by Obsidian or Psychonauts 2 by Double Fine, two titles from internal Xbox studies that could accompany the new Microsoft console at launch. In this case, we will have to wait for the Xbox event in July starring exclusive games. On the other hand we have video games that will automatically update showing better graphics on Xbox Series X thanks to Smart Delivery.

Halo Infinite

Hellblade 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Vampires: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Bright Memory Infinite

Outriders

Destiny 2

Second Extinction

Scorn

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

God and Monsters

The Medium

Rainbow Six Quarantine

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Observer System Redux

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Call of the sea

Madden NFL 21

Gothic Remake

Watch Dogs Legion

The Ascent

WRC 9

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Lords of the Fallen 2

MicroMan

With Electronic Arts’ recently announced EA Play Live 2020, where the company’s new video games will be on the horizon, the list could grow with other secure bets like the new Battlefield. If you want to know some of the recently presented titles, we leave you with all the announcements and videos of the Inside Xbox of Xbox Series X.

