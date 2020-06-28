If you are passionate about Tommy Shelby’s plans, these Netflix series will make you have a good time.

Peaky Blinders It has become one of the most popular series on Netflix. The Shelby clan’s plans to gain control of Birmingham have caught millions of viewers worldwide, including me.

It may interest you | 5 series that look like Stranger Things

While we wait for the new season, we bring you a selection with other series that might interest you. If you like the theme of gangsters, gangsters and organized crime, do not miss the following lines. These are 5 Netflix series that look like Peaky Blinders.

Bad blood

This miniseries covers the life of Vito Rizzuto, a Montreal mob boss. Inspired by real events, it tells the life and crimes of the gangster, but also that of many of the partners with whom he crossed his path. Together they created one of the blackest times for organized crime in Canada.

Year: 2017.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 14.

Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Giri / Haji: Duty / Dishonor

In this case we enter the Japanese mafia, the Yakuza. Our protagonist is not a capo or an organized crime leader, but a Japanese detective who ends up wandering around London. Its objective? Find his missing brother, who has been charged with murder and a link to the Asian mafia.

Year: 2019.

Seasons: 1.

Episodes: 8.

Approximate duration: 60 minutes.

Bloodline

In this family, which runs a hotel in Florida, nothing is what it seems. A group of brothers that hides a multitude of secrets, a forgotten brother who returns home after a long time. The Rayburn problems will appear with their arrival While everyone tries to hide a dark past.

Year: 2015.

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 10.

Approximate duration: 60 minutes.

Dogs of Berlin

The murder of one of Germany’s best-known footballers forces a detective to delve into suburbs of berlin. Along with a totally opposite partner, they must face organized crime in the city and to face the corruption that also invades the police force.

Year: 2018.

Seasons: 1.

Episodes: 10.

Approximate duration: 59 minutes.

Blacklist

This extensive series, launched in 2013 and with more than 130 episodes behind it, The story of Raymond Reddington is a millionaire who is also one of the most wanted criminals. Our protagonist will decide to work together with the FBI to catch the worst criminals in the country.

It may interest you | The best technology series you can watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video

Year: 2017.

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 132.

Approximate duration: 43 minutes.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co