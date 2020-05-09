Secondly, because they shape people’s thinking before the possibilities of technology and science as one. And last but not least, Every year, every month, every week, every day changes the scope of his second word: fiction.

50 years ago, many “fantasies” were unthinkable, today it is reality. And what seems surprising to us today, in a few years it will already be here … So, here we tell you about 10 of the best science fiction movies of the 21st century that will lay the foundations for future productions if not some already did:

Arrival (2016)

There are hundreds of movies in which beings from other planets or galaxies make contact with humans for different purposes. From exterminating them, studying them to communicating for language reasons. But what if that contact brings those three together?

That answer is found in Arrival or Denis Villeneuve’s arrival in 2016 in which we meet Louise Banks, a linguist who leads an elite team to understand the messages sent by beings who have just arrived on Earth.

Starring Amy Adams and Jeremy RennerArrival presents us with the possibility of understanding the events of the present to avoid the tragedy of the future.

Arrival is complex, but As Louise deciphers the messages and speaks on behalf of humanity (nothing else), she understands that time is not linear, but cyclical.But we still have the option of deciding which events to go through, however complicated they may be.

WALL • E (2008)

Pixar is one of the top animation companies in the industry of entertainment for a very simple premise that is established in question: What if (anything) had feelings? Animals, cars, toys, the same feelings and robots.

And so it is when you enter the map WALL-E by Andrew Stanton in 2008 about a robot named Wall-E that for hundreds of years, his job has been to make garbage cans and waste from what once was Earth. However, in his daily work of making thousands of cubes, he collects artifacts that seem interesting or attract his attention.

And one day, Wall-E finds a plant. This is how EVA, a much more sophisticated robot whose mission is to find signs of life on Earth … like a plant, comes down in history.. In this way, a loving and very inspiring union of the rescue of the planet and the consciousness of love begins even in machines.

The animation part is not questioned, and WALL-E is notable for stunning visuals and music. But the definitive thing is that emulates the romanticism and spectacular care of the silent films of the 20s and 30s while making a reflection of love and care for the environment.

Watch on YouTube

Ex-Machina (2014)

Alex Garland has been in the cinema for a long time as a screenwriter, but it was in 2014 that he made the leap as a director with Ex-Machina with its own script. The film won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, which stand out for the spaces where the film was filmed and the enormous number of scenes in which the human factor and CGI were worked on.

Ex-Machina stars Domhnall Gleeson as Caleb, a developer at the leading technology company who wins a contest to go to the house of Nathan, the leader of the company to enter a top secret program on the creation of ginoids (female robots), specifically one called Ava.

Caleb must perform the Turing test on Ava to determine his cognitive abilities, his level of consciousness, but above all, its response to human stimuli such as emotions, demonstrating a amazing ability to assimilate and manipulate them to their advantage.

Gleeson appears alongside Oscar Isaac as Nathan and Alicia Vikander as Ava, this android that only has a face and hands with skin, and the rest of his body despite being human, remains a machine.

Watch on YouTube

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In 1982, Ridley Scott released Blade Runner, a film that would become a cult classic within the science fiction genre. Thanks to her photography and her story, the more she appealed to a future full of technology, the more she became human. We all remember that monologue of “Tears in the rain” by a machine that sacrifices itself for a human that, in addition, tried to destroy it.

35 years later, Denis Villeneuve decided to work on the sequel titled Blade Runner 2049 that uses the same story and the redemption twist, but this time collective, not individual. In this film we are introduced to K, a replicant who does the job of blade runner, that is, to hunt down those replicants who are already old and have not integrated into society.

Villeneuve with Roger Deakins in photography, created a majestic stage full of lights with a neo noir and police style from movies of the 70s and 80s. Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling alongside Harrison Ford, who returns in his character of Rick Deckard, a former blade runner he discovers had a daughter with a replicant.

Blade Runner 2049 was critically acclaimed and received some Oscar nominations, taking Best Photography for Deakins and Best Visual Effects.

District 9 (2009)

In 2009 we were surprised with Neill Blomkamp’s District 9, a South African production that went on to compete at the Oscars in four categories including Best Picture, and even though it didn’t take any, It made a strong impact within science fiction and fake documentary.

District 9 is set in a future (which would have once been the present of the film) where humans have managed to dominate a group of beings from another plant that arrived on Earth 20 years ago. They live apart (the concept of apartheid is very important, especially considering the country where the story unfolds), and in deplorable conditions.

The government has cut off the fuel that would give them the possibility of leaving Earth, as well as making it impossible to use their weapons. Further, They are persecuted and mistreated by military groups. And one day, Wikus Van de Merwe from a private company, must go to supervise a group of aliens they will be relocated to other districts.

Wikus comes into contact with a substance, and begins to become one of them., unleashing a war in which each one will have interests above all of survival. District 9’s effects are amazing, and the story is the perfect combination of apocalyptic settings and a social discourse that does not feel forced.

Watch on YouTube

Children of Men (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón is the director of Gravity, a film that exploited all film resources to be considered great. From Sandra Bullock in the leading role to the photography of Emmanuel Lubezki, the special effects and the work of Cuarón. A great science fiction and space movie.

But 7 years ago, more or less, Cuarón had already done his thing with a much more complex film and not for its blockbuster qualities, but for its history and its development.. We’re talking about Children of Men 2006 starring Clive Owen, Michael Caine, and Julianne Moore.

Children of Men presents us with a tragic scenario in which humans can no longer reproduce, they are sterile. The youngest person on the planet is over 25 years old, and everything is in chaos. Theo Faron is a man who is forced toHelping an immigrant (they are one of the most rejected groups) who is pregnant.

Theo, with “help” from a group in support of migrant rights, You must take Kee with a group of scientists who are searching for the infertility cure. However, it must confront rebel groups, traitors, revolutionaries and those who only want to use the baby as propaganda.

Watch on YouTube

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

You can’t really understand the greatness of Mad Max: Fury Road until you see the full film. The first glimpses seem like a mid-budget movie from the 70s, but in reality it is great in every aspect: effects, music, sound, production design and even the two protagonists led by Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

Mad Max: George Miller’s Fury Road would be the fourth installment in the Mad Max saga where the world is devastated as a consequence of war, and the most precious liquid is water, but above all, fuel.

In this panorama there are a few leaders who keep the population subdued through cutting water and fuel, so a group of women (wives of a cult leader) they decide to flee with the help of Imperator Furiosa and Mad Max, being chased by huge fire-breathing trucks.

Mad Max: Fury Road surprisingly won six Oscars in 2015 and multiple international awards where he highlighted, as we mentioned, production design, makeup and sound editing and editing.

Watch on YouTube

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan has been one of the most acclaimed directors for just over 20 years. Each of his films address an intangible, but important topic for the human order such as memory, morality, power and in 2010 dreams and reality.

Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Michael Caine, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard. The film is majestic in most of its qualities such as visuals and special effects, but the script is to be applauded. and the mastery with which Nolan carries a sequence.

Inception is about the possibility of implanting ideas through people’s dreams, which can be shared not in a metaphorical but in a literal sense. People can share the same space within a dream where some laws are broken, but others are created.

Nolan establishes in this film that there are levels of sleep, that the more one descends, the more possibilities there are of confusing what is real with what is part of a “controlled” fantasy. Inception is a unique film that redefined Nolan as a director capable of telling what seemed impossible to follow (no matter how complex this may be).

Moon (2009)

Duncan Jones is a not-too-high profile directorBut he has the quality of having a spectacular film in his filmography. This is 2009 Moon starring Sam Rockwell as an “astronaut” who for three years, has been living alone on the Moon to extract a unique material.

Sam Bell is accompanied by GERTY, the ship’s master machine capable of carrying on conversations with humans (a HAL 9000 but without being evil). When she is about to finish her period on the Moon to return home, Sam wakes up thinking that he has just started his new period of stay and begins his work.

But Something strange makes him approach a place where he discovers old Sam. How long have you been at the base doing the same tasks? Who is that other subject? and but still … what has happened on Earth with your family?

Moon is the closest thing to an intensely overwhelming and emotional science fiction, with a unique character at the center of the story and a desolate space powered by technology and capitalism.

Watch on YouTube

Artificial Intelligence (2001)

In 1968 Stanley Kubrick gifted humanity with what could be the greatest science fiction movie of all time: 2001: A Space Odyssey. The film was co-written by Arthur C. Clarke and Kubrick himself, standing out for his highly sophisticated narrative style and immense special effects for that time.

The following decade there was talk of the idea of ​​making a kind of sequel to this film in which Kubrick would workBut the director left prematurely. So Steven Spielberg decided to get the project back, which resulted in Artificial Intelligence 2001 with Haley Joel Osment.

David is a robot in the shape of a child created from the fact that people can no longer freely decide to have children, for the Earth’s resources are limited. This robot, David, is created to fill the place of a child and unconditionally love whoever is told to be their father or mother.

And this is how David arrives with a couple who decided to activate a robot, since their son is dying from a rare disease. However, it begins to heal and David is relegated and abandoned. And at all times, David seeks to return with the object of his love: his “mother”.

Watch on YouTube

