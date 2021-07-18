These Arctic birds are not prepared to fight the climate crisis

The Arctic is heating up at a faster rate than the rest of the planet and the indirect damage that this increase in temperatures generates on the wild life are well documented. However, few studies have analyzed the direct effects generated by this hot about wild fauna.

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology and led by researchers from McGill University (Canada) has focused on the broad-billed guillemot (Uria lomvia), a bird distributed along the Arctic coasts of Europe, Asia and North America. Scientists have for the first time observed high heat mortality while nesting on sun-exposed cliffs, taking shifts of up to 12 hours.

Broad-billed guillemot feeding its young. / Douglas Noblet

“We found that guillemots have the lowest cooling efficiency ever reported in birds, which means they have extremely low ability to dissipate or lose heat,” he says. Emily choy, lead author and postdoctoral fellow in the department of Natural Resource Sciences at McGill University.

Choy and his team hiked the cliffs of Hudson Bay in northern Canada to study a colony of 30,000 breeding pairs. Once located, they measured several vital parameters of the birds while increasing the air temperature, such as respiratory flow, metabolic rate, loss of water or its cooling capacity.

Guillemots had a very limited tolerance to heat, as the animals showed signs of stress from temperatures as low as 21 ° C

According to the results obtained, the guillemots had a very limited tolerance to heat, since the animals showed signs of stress from temperatures as low as 21 ° C. This limited heat tolerance of broad-billed guillemots would explain their mortality on warm days.

The more mass, the more heat

By measuring respiratory rate and water loss as guillemots were subjected to increasing temperatures, the researchers also concluded that the largest birds were more sensitive to heat stress than smaller birds.

As they explain, guillemots have a very high metabolic rate in relation to their size, which means that when they pant or flap their wings to cool off they expend a great deal of energy and generate even more heat.

“As guillemots are large seabirds with high flight energy costs and high daily energy requirements, its low tolerance to heat can lead to energy trade-offs to support its high costs of thermoregulation, which can affect its behavior, reproductive success and, ultimately, the survival”, Says the study.

Guillemots and potentially other Arctic species are poorly adapted to cope with rising temperatures, which is important as the Arctic continues to warm

Emily Choy (McGill)

Although in this work only the physiological behavior of these birds has been observed, Choy and his colleagues believe that other species that inhabit the Arctic could be in the same way ill adapted to combat rising temperatures.

“Overheating is an important and little-studied effect of climate change on Arctic wildlife,” Choy says. “The guillemots and potentially other species in the Arctic are poorly adapted to cope with rising temperatures, which is important as the Arctic continues to warm, ”the researcher suggests.

Reference:

Choy, Emily et al. “Limited heat tolerance in a cold-adapted seabird: implications of a warming Arctic”. Journal of Experimental Biology (2021).

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.