These applications have exposed the data of millions of users on Android | Technology

A report reveals that several applications have a poor credential storage system and this puts the data of millions of users at risk.

The Play Store is the Android app store and has always had a security issue. Google has put a lot of effort in this aspect and it has improved if we compare it with what happened a few years ago, but harmful applications aimed at collecting user data or because they simply do not use the appropriate services continue to creep in.

The latter is what Check Point Research, a company dedicated to software and security in different areas, has shown. The report they have presented indicates that many companies use cloud services that do not meet the necessary requirements in terms of security and, therefore, have put the data of millions of users at risk.

The applications in question are the following: Logo Maker – Free Graphic Design & Logo Templates; Astro Guru: Astrology, Horoscope & Palmistry; T’Leva, Screen Recorder, iFax among others whose names are not mentioned. What would be happening is both data leakage due to a poor storage system in the cloud as well as access to data due to lack of secure encryption.

In the report you can see that the filtered data can range from email addresses, device location, private chats, user ID to passwords. To be able to verify that this data is accessible in a simple way, what Check Point Research has done is to try to access it.

Access according to comments has been simple and fast, since the security of the applications is poor. They have also investigated the code of the different applications to check if they contained any type of malware. All this research has served to alert users so that they can take action on the matter.

Malware targeting mobile devices has continued to grow, while users keep their phones unprotected. Furthermore, attacks are now targeting the Internet of Things, a sector with a very low level of security.

What they recommend is to uninstall the applications mentioned above and, in addition, delete any type of account or link with their services. If any of these applications requires the creation of an account, your thing would be to delete it before the application. At the moment these data have not fallen into the wrong hands, but we will have to be vigilant in the coming weeks.