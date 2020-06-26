The confinement by COVID-19 has exponentially increased remote or teleworking for the Spanish population (and for many other countries). This has precipitated the drafting of a teleworking law whose draft, according to El País, which has had access to the document, the Government has already sent to the social partners.

His official name at the moment is’Distance Work Law‘, and includes a point that is being controversial in social networks, such as companies having to pay all the expenses that the employee undertakes to work from home, or that workers can choose what hours they work, with certain limitations, thanks to the right to flexible hours.

On this, the text indicates that employees “may alter the hours of provision of services established respecting the regulations on working time and rest “.

How teleworking would work with the ‘Distance Work Law’

The draft to which the aforementioned newspaper has had access comes with 21 articles, a transitional provision and four additional ones, and includes aspects regulated in other laws, such as the 2012 labor reform or the Workers’ Statute.

According to the draft, remote work must be voluntary for the worker. In this sense, both parties must reach an agreement in writing. Said text must include an inventory of everything necessary for teleworking, the form of control that the company will have and the workplace to which the company is attached.

As we said before, the most controversial point of what has been known so far is on who falls the expense of working from home, and it is on the employer / company. Work considers that the employee cannot incur “direct or indirect costs related to the equipment, tools and means linked to the development of their work activity”.

The Organic Law on Data Protection and Guarantee of Digital Rights already established the right to digital disconnection. However, this is a matter that, in a context of so much growth in distance work, the Ministry of Labor has considered reinforcing it. Thus, it indicates that “the business duty to guarantee disconnection implies an absolute limitation of the use of technological means of business communication and work during rest periods.”

That is to say, it is established that the employer cannot contact the employee at any time outside of working hours with the excuse that when working from home, you can connect. According to the draft, it is something that should be regulated in collective agreements, as it is clearly something that will differ greatly by sector.

At the level of rights regarding workers who go to the office or workplace, the law also establishes that those who are working remotely have the same as those who go to work every day. Remote workers “will not suffer prejudice in their working conditions, including remuneration, job stability and career advancement.” And with this has to do the fact of being able to work remotely in 60% of the working day “due to family force majeure”. Which opens the door to care and better family reconciliation.

