If you follow the current technological news, you may know that Huami is a company that is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem. This company is in charge of manufacturing the devices of the Amazfit brand, among which are smart watches such as the Amazfit GTS, the Amazfit GTR or the Amazfit Bip Lite, as well as quantifying wristbands and also wireless headphones.

Last February, the company presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas the Amazfit ZenBuds, its new wireless headphones specially designed to promote rest and help users sleep. ZenBuds have now just landed on Indiegogo and can now be purchased in the crowdfunding campaign.

These wireless sleeping headphones stand out for having a light, comfortable and flexible design that adapts to the ear canal and do not bother even when you rest your head on the pillow. Each helmet only weighs 1.78 grams.

The Amazfit ZenBuds they have a system that blocks outside noise and masks it with soothing white noise, a solution that facilitates sleep more than total silence. They integrate a large library of sounds that induce sleep, such as the murmur of streams, the song of birds or the sound of serene forests.

In addition, these sleeping headphones include a breathing exercise that will help you relax after a stressful day. They also have monitoring of heart rate and your sleep patterns, and you have the possibility of set custom alarms that go directly to your ear so as not to disturb anyone in the morning.

Choosing good headphones that suit your usage habits may not seem easy, but with this guide you will learn everything you need to know.

Apart from this, thanks to its built-in microphone you can use them to make and receive calls or to interact with the virtual assistant on your mobile.

The ZenBuds They have an autonomy of up to twelve hours on a single charge, and with its charging case it lasts up to eight nights. In addition, they are capable of detecting the moment you fell asleep to pause playback and save energy.

Huami has launched its wireless sleeping headphones in Indiegogo and you can buy them from 62 euros.