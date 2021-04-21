These Alpine A110 Trackside will make you dream of being a Formula 1 driver

Raise, from scratch, a sporty premium cut signature It is a daunting task for any car manufacturer. But doing it when the brand has been “dead” for several decades is even more complicated. Especially since the fans who dreamed of it are older and are no longer interested in getting a new unit. This is the case of Alpine, the mythical signature that Renault wants to return to the place of before.

The efforts that the French group is carrying out so that the public knows the new Alpine are important. So much that they have changed the name of their Formula 1 team and their corporate image. For this they have left the yellow and black color scheme that they used in recent years for alpine blue. Now, go one step further and create the Alpine A110 Trackside, a special model that will make you dream of being a top class rider.

Of the Alpine A110 Trackside there are only two units: one for Alonso and one for Ocon

The Alpine A110 Trackside is based on the version A110S. To get around, it uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter in-line 4-cylinder block that delivers 214 kW (291 hp) of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Thanks to this potential and a featherweight of 1,114 kilos, it offers heart-stopping performance. According to the French firm, it signs a step from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.4 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 260 kilometers per hour.

Regarding aesthetics, the Alpine A110 Trackside features a special tailor-made suit. This can be seen in the décor the design team has chosen. From the hood to the roof to the rear, and like the A521, the A110 Trackside features the historic Alpine racing colors: blue, white and red, synonymous with the brand’s racing heritage. Also, add the colors of the French and British flags.

Related article:

Alpine A110 Légende GT and A110 Color Edition, two new editions arrive

However, if you like the proposal that the Renault sports firm presents, we are sorry to give you bad news. Of the Alpine A110 Trackside there will only be two units. One will be for the pilot Fernando Alonso and another for Esteban Ocon. Its reason for being is simple, although vital for the future of the Gallic house. They will be the models with which they move daily in the European Grand Prix. A shame, because we would like to have one in our garage.

Source – Alpine