These active players accumulate more than 1000 ‘aces’ on grass

Do you want to know who are the active players who accumulate more than a thousand ‘aces’ on grass? We bring you the complete list, where they appear right now until 12 players: Ivo Karlovic takes the cake, with 2,726 direct aces; Roger Federer (2,210), Feliciano lopez (1,887), Sam querrey (1,823), John isner (1,619), Milos raonic (1,417), Marin cilic (1,334), Kevin Anderson (1,206), Andy Murray (1,141), Nico Mahut (1,105), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (1,003) and Novak Djokovic (1,001).

