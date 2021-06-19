These active players accumulate more than 1000 ‘aces’ on grass

Do you want to know who are the active players who accumulate more than a thousand ‘aces’ on grass? We bring you the complete list, where they appear right now until 12 players: Ivo Karlovic takes the cake, with 2,726 direct aces; Roger Federer (2,210), Feliciano lopez (1,887), Sam querrey (1,823), John isner (1,619), Milos raonic (1,417), Marin cilic (1,334), Kevin Anderson (1,206), Andy Murray (1,141), Nico Mahut (1,105), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (1,003) and Novak Djokovic (1,001).
Players with over 1000 aces on Grass courts in career (current players)
2726 Karlovic —-
2210 Federer —-
1887 Lopez —-
1823 Querrey —-
1619 Isner —-
1417 Raonic —-
1334 Cilic —-
1206 Anderson —-
1141 Murray —-
1105 Mahut —-
1003 Tsonga —-
1001 Djokovic —-
– The Tennis Talker (@TheTennisTalker) June 19, 2021