These 8 states are the most femicide so far in 2021

MEXICO CITY. The Government of the Republic admitted that femicides increased by more than 7 percent throughout the country so far this 2021 compared to the same period last year.

By offering a report on the actions carried out to prevent and punish violence against women, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, reported that the increase in femicides exceeded 7.1 percent when registering from January to May 2021 a total of 423 victims.

“Eight entities concentrated 57.4 percent of the investigation files for this crime in the country. It should be noted that in some entities such as Mexico City, any investigation file for homicide whose victim is a woman is started for femicide.

“If we review the incidence per 100,000 inhabitants, the panorama shows us that eight entities concentrate the highest rates of femicide: Morelos, Sonora, Quintana Roo, Colima, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, and Chiapas,” he explained in his Rodríguez Velázquez intervention.

In the chaos of the municipalities, the security secretary said that 724 of them register investigation folders for this crime and of which 50 of them concentrate 38.5 of the cases, while five more have 7.9 of the investigations. These are the municipalities of Culiacán, Tijuana, Juárez, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Within the same report on femicides in the country, the head of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim), Fabiola Alanís, specified that between January and May of this year, more than 100,000 women have been treated for the first time at the Women’s Justice Centers (CJM).

The official specified that there are 55 CJMs and in May one more will be added that will be located in San Luis Potosí and by the end of 2021 facilities will be available in seven states: Campeche, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Durango and Michoacán.

For her part, Nadine Gasman, who heads the National Institute for Women, pointed out that Mexican women have three great demands: to end the violence they face in all spaces, to enjoy economic autonomy and to redistribute household work.

