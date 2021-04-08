These 8 Netflix series are very similar to The Good Place

If you enjoy smart and different comedy, I think you will love our recommendations.

Series similar to The Good Place, the best alternatives

If you are looking bizarre stories, as would be the case of Russian Doll, you are Spanish series, as in El Vecino, or, on the contrary, you want to savor the american humor, here you have our selection.

The history of swearing

If you don’t know what this is about Serie television, you just have to read its title. Although I am convinced that this does not do it justice, knowing that we are facing a strange vision of humor, starring the essential Nicolas Cage, in which you will learn the origin of certain expressions English-speaking, although we are convinced that you will know them too.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 20 minutes

This shit gets over me

One of them damaged productions Due to the pandemic, there were plans for a second season, but it ended up being canceled, it has been this series, which introduces us to Syd, a young adolescent who will discover that she possesses supernatural powers, all after his best friend starts dating him guy that to her, secretly, likes.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 7Average duration: 20 minutes

Brooklyn nine-nine

We are facing one of those series whose description would do it little justice, since the amount of characters, nuances and situations that you will see displayed before your eyes will be too interesting to simply describe them. If you want to meet one of the quirkier police stations, with the funniest agents, I think this is the series you were looking for.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Chapters: 130 Average duration: 20 minutes

Sex education

When the teenage hormones with the sex education, and we all have memories of talking about it in school and starting with laughter, wonderful things can happen like this TV series, where a Teen, whose mother is sexologistYou decide to take charge of your sex life in high school and, as it often happens, it doesn’t always turn out the way you expect.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 16 Average duration: 50 minutes

After life

The extraordinary figure of Ricky gervais, one of the icons of Anglo-Saxon humorous culture, offers us an immense introspection exercise starting from a sad event, such as the death of a loved one. The protagonist history, which, furthermore, does not stand out for its humor and sympathy, will end up pearls between a sea of ​​emotional duality.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Chapters: 12Average duration: 25 minutes

Bonding

If you thought we had left the sex sideways, you were wrong. On this occasion, we bring you a series that will show us the spicier and funnier side of the exercise of female domination from the hands of a college girl, who will be accompanied on her fun adventure by her gay friend, forming a somewhat peculiar duo for said world of perversion.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 15 Average duration: 20 minutes

Russian doll

This series, almost without a doubt, is the most strange of our recommendations and that is why it is worth stopping at its eight chapters and discovering how one lonely and somewhat crazy young woman begins to experience a time loop, although you will not be able to escape from it, having to face the same situations over and over again.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 8 Average duration: 30 minutes

The neighbor

Based on a national comic, which is very interesting, we are facing the story of Javi, an ordinary boy who one night will see as a alien visits our planet and gives him a gift of a suit of Super Hero. However, if it was already difficult for Javi to deal with his girlfriend, work and friends, imagine what it would be like to have to cope for to help to those who need it most, now that he has powers.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 30 minutes

