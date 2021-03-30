These 8 Netflix series are the best alternatives to Love and Anarchy

No romantic comedy should be excluded from a list, but we believe we have found the ideals.

It is complicated, in these times, to recommend you series television and do not fall into those more typical or the ones you can find in other lists. On this occasion, based on one of the series of comedy of the moment on Netflix, in this list you can find more similar recommendations, such as Love and Anarchy.

Series similar to Love and Anarchy, the best alternatives

Whether you enjoy the great friendships, as would be the case with Sweet Magnolias, as if you were dying for a intense love story, you must discover Feel Good, we have the perfect series for you.

The fireflies dance

They run hard times for friendship and see that in this television series we will put ourselves in the shoes of a couple of friends who have passed through all the stages of life together, already passing the barrier of 40 years. However, no relationship turns out to be bomb-proof and this will be what happens, a big bomb, when the lies and the romances threaten to blow up the relationship.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 50 minutes

Sweet Magnolias

You must believe us when we tell you that there will be love content between men and women in this top, but for now, we would also like you to know the story of Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, friends, also, lifelong, who under the prism of a small North American town, a cliche very popular in this type of series, they will show us How are their lives, family and work problems, as well as knowing what kind of problems they face daily.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

My holo love

The Asian countries it seems they are interested in sell your products to audiences different from the classical ones within its borders and they are initiating a process of expansion from which the rest of the citizens benefit. On this occasion, we find a love story and science fiction, where will we find the young woman Han So-yeon, which will end in love of a hologram that looks exactly like its creator, facing technology and desire.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 12Average duration: 50 minutes

Dash & lily

When to the spectacular city of New York you join one christmas snowfall and a couple of youths playing with their hearts to the rhythm of a frantic puzzle race, the result cannot be bad. Lily and dash begin exchanging messages through a striking red notebook, while his tour of the Big Apple will make us discover a romantic story like few others.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 25 minutes

Feel good

As the century progresses, we are witnessing changes in the order of our society, starting by standardizing all kinds of peer relationships. This series tells the story of Mae Martin, an aspiring comedian, who discovers love in George, his recent girlfriend, and who will bring him so many good times, What Headaches, although perhaps the latter may also be due to the excessive alcohol consumption.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 25 minutes

Christmas visit

There are professions that do not solve your life, unless you are the best in your field. In this case, we will witness the return of Bastian, a musician that he comes home for Christmas, since he has nowhere to fall dead, but that he will soon discover that he combines those special dates with the family does not have to be a great idea. The back to his hometown and the complicated relationship with his brother, will be the starting point.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 3Average length: 50 minutes

Mismatched

The India, one of the countries that produces the most audiovisual productions throughout each year, is the home of this Serie television, which will make us follow the adventures of Rishi and Dimple. Two young people in opposite poles, but that the creation of an app for mobile devices, as a school assignment, will make them joined, despite the reluctance of the young woman.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 35 minutes

Romance is a bonus book

We finish this list, that as you see it completely you will need to go to the doctor to avoid manual diabetes, with another asian series, on this occasion, which takes us through the life of a successful writer who will end up being involved in a unexpected romance.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 16 Average duration: 60 minutes

